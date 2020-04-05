04/05 WWE WrestleMania 36 Night Two audio review (NSFW): Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship, John Cena vs. The Fiend in a Firefly Funhouse match, Edge vs. Randy Orton in a Last Man Standing match, Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair for the NXT Women’s Championship

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell (@prowrestlingnet) and Jake Barnett (@barnettjake)

Jason Powell and Jake Barnett review the WWE WrestleMania 36 pay-per-view: Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship, John Cena vs. The Fiend in a Firefly Funhouse match, Edge vs. Randy Orton in a Last Man Standing match, Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair for the NXT Women’s Championship, and more (53:43)…

Click here for the WrestleMania 36 Night Two audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features ROH COO Joe Koff confirming plans for a weekly ROH online series, discussing his decision to call off ROH events due to the coronavirus outbreak, making Marty Scurll the head booker, ROH's partnerships with NJPW and the NWA, and much more...

