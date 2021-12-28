WWE Smackdown on Fox viewership for the Christmas Eve edition

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 1.972 million viewers for Fox, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number is down from the 2.303 million viewership count from the previous week’s episode.

Powell’s POV: Friday’s Smackdown delivered a .48 rating in the 18-49 demographic, which was second in the battle with other broadcast network shows. The Smackdown rating was down from the previous week’s .52 rating in the same demo. Obviously, the lower numbers were expected due to the holiday. There will not be an episode of Smackdown this week, as WWE will be airing a Top Ten Moments of 2021 special on FS1 instead.