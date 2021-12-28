What's happening...

WWE Smackdown on Fox viewership for the Christmas Eve edition

December 28, 2021

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

Subscribe: Search "Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App
Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 1.972 million viewers for Fox, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number is down from the 2.303 million viewership count from the previous week’s episode.

Powell’s POV: Friday’s Smackdown delivered a .48 rating in the 18-49 demographic, which was second in the battle with other broadcast network shows. The Smackdown rating was down from the previous week’s .52 rating in the same demo. Obviously, the lower numbers were expected due to the holiday. There will not be an episode of Smackdown this week, as WWE will be airing a Top Ten Moments of 2021 special on FS1 instead.

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.