Impact Wrestling TV viewership and rating for the Christmas week edition

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Thursday’s Impact Wrestling television show finished with 79,000 viewers for AXS-TV, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was up from the previous episode’s 71,000 viewers.

Powell’s POV: Impact finished with a .02 rating in the 18-49 demographic, equal to the rating drawn by the previous episode. This week’s show did not land in the top 150 in the cable ratings in the key demo after last week’s show made the list. Is it good news to have a Christmas week “best of” show draw more viewers than the previous week’s first-run episode?