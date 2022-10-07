10/07 Impact Wrestling Bound For Glory results: Moore’s live review of Josh Alexander vs. Eddie Edwards for the Impact World Championship, Jordynne Grace vs. Masha Slamovich for the Knockouts Title, Matt Taven and Mike Bennett vs. Motor City Machine Guns for the Impact Tag Titles, Call Your Shot gauntlet

CategoriesImpact PPV Reports MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

Impact Wrestling Bound For Glory 2022

Aired live October 7, 2022 on FITE.TV

Albany, New York at the Albany Armory



Bound For Glory Pre-show

The pre-show had technical difficulties on YouTube…

The person to accept Myers’s open challenge for the Digital Media Championship is Fandango, now known as Dirty Dango.

1. Brian Myers vs. Dirty Dango for the Digital Media Championship. Dango started the match with his usual overselling and hip movements. Myers ended up stalling by running around. Myers hit Dango with a front kick and then dragged Dango into teh ringpost. Hannifan introduced the French Commentary team who got some time on the call. Myers dominated Dango with methodical offense. Dango recovered and hit Myers with a dive at ringside.

Dango rallied with strikes and hit Myers with a legsweep. Dango hit Myers with a Falcon Arrow for a two count. Myers came back with an enzuigiri combo into a Edgeucution for a two count. Dango blocked a Roster Cut with a superkick and Tornado DDT for a two count. Myers ran into a palm by Dango. Myers recovered and came back with a Spear and Roster Cut for the victory.

Brian Myers defeated Dirty Dango via pinfall in around 7:06 to retain the Impact Digital Media Championship.

A Hall of Fame video package aired in tribute of new Impact Hall of Famer Raven…

John’s Thoughts: Decent match. The real story was the surprise of seeing the former Fandango/Johnny Curtis from WWE, who Brian Myers has known since his developmental days back in WWE-FCW. Wouldn’t mind seeing him back on TV. What I do hope is that he drops both the ballroom dancer and Will Ferrell imitator gimmick and reinvent himself, a la Brian Myers.

Tommy Dreamer made his entrance to the podium to induct Raven. Of course, an EC-Dub chant ensued. Dreamer welcomed everyone to Bound For Glory. Dreamer noted that Scott D’Amore told him that we “picked you” for the Impact Hall of Fame. Dreamer said he was so excited to join the Hall of Fame. D’Amore clarified that they picked Dreamer to induct Raven. Dreamer joked that even at the Hall of Fame he’s still jobbing to Raven.

Dreamer talked about how he knew Raven for a long time and how Raven claims to have a MENSA IQ. Dreamer said that Raven wasn’t just influential in Dreamer’s career, but everyone in ECW. He listed the names of ECW wrestlers as well as TNA wrestlers CM Punk and Mickie James. Dreamer started to choke up as he told everyone to thank Raven. Dreamer introduced Raven to the podium. Raven accepted his glass trophy. Raven soaked in the crowd cheers. Raven noted that people know him as a smart ass and dick. He talked about having ADD and being self destructive, not qualities you would want in a pro wrestler.

Raven talked about how he didn’t think he deserve the chairs, but the boos made him feel at home. He talked about how he’s one of the last guys to go through the Territory System. He said that taught him how to be successful. He thank The Grappler Len Denton for helping him get successful. Raven recapped how Denton taught him how to book a show in a serial storytelling fashion. Raven started to choke up, saying the fans are choking him up. He asked them to boo him to make him less nervous. Raven then said that Paul Heyman was influential in his career. Raven talked about how Paul E allowed him to do anything he wanted.

Raven talked about how his greatest feuds in ECW were against Dreamer and Sandman. Raven talked about going to WCW for the money. He said that was good, but his self destructiveness got in the way, leading for him to leave the company early. He said he got clean and sober, and got to WWE, but that was still miserable. He said the one positive is he finally got a chance to see a mental health doctor who provided him help. He said he hopes he’s a better person today. He said after he left WWE, which was lousy, TNA came a calling. He talked about getting about 6 more years in his television career.

He said he hated the drive to Nashville, but he was happy in TNA. He said he’s not back in Impact. Raven talked about how he feels like he’s in the hotel California and he can’t leave TNA. Raven then singled out Tommy Dreamer. Raven thanked Dreamer for being the his foil and the partner of his 20 year feud that finally ends tonight. Raven hugged Dreamer and then DDT’d him on the stage. Raven thanked the crowd and said “quote the raven, nevermore”…

Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt checked in from ringside where they joked about Dreamer taking the DDT. They ran through the advertised Bound for Glory card…

Bound For Glory 2022 Main Card Review

The narrated cold opening of the show aired…

Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt were on commentary. Dave Penzer was the ring announcer…

1. “Speedball” Mike Bailey vs. Frankie Kazarian for the Impact X Division Championship. Both men started out with a Code of Honor handshake. Kaz pressured Bailey to the corner in the collar and elbow. Bailey came back with an armdrag and backslide for a two count. Kaz rolled up Bailey for a two count. Bailey held on to the ropes to block the Crossface Chickenwing. Bailey hit Kaz with a dropkick and Kaz returned the favor with a dropkick of his own. Bailey blocked a Chickenwing with an armdrag. Bailey dodged a guillotine legdrop and gave Kaz a Triangle Moonsault at ringside.

Kaz shoved Bailey to the floor off the top rope. Kaz sent Bailey back in the ring and hit him with a slingshot legdrop for a two count. Kaz blocked the rapid kicks into a cross arm hold. Bailey gave Kaz boots while in the submission to escape the hold. Kaz put bailey in the electric chair which Bailey reversed into a victory roll for a two count. Bailey hit Kazarian with a Knee Plus.

Bailey nailed Kaz with the rapid kicks. Bailey hit Kaz with a standing Red Arrow for a two count. Kaz blocked a chamber kick. Kaz hit Bailey with Back to the Future for a two count. Bailey hit Kaz with an axe and hook hick. Kaz flowed through and hit Bailey with a desperation lariat to leave both men to recover. Both men traded rollups. Kaz hit Bailey with a Body Slam. Kaz missed a springboard leg drop. Bailey hit Kaz with a kick and Meteora Sault.

Bailey hit Kaz with a 720 Tornado Kick. Bailey hit Kaz with Ultima Weapon. Kazarian kicked out (I almost accidentally stopped my stopwatch, good nearfall). Kaz reversed bailey into a Crossface Chickenwing. Bailey got to his feet and dove to ringside to break the hold. Bailey dodged a slide and hit Kaz with an Asain Moonsault. Kaz yanked Bailey into the ring and hit him with a slingshot RKO for a two count. Kaz dragged Bailey to the top rope. Kaz hit Bailey with a corkscrew Spanish Fly for a good nearfall.

Bailey used a pin modification to get a two count. Kaz hit Bailey with a high suplex for a one count. Bailey reversed Back to the Future with a Poisonrana. Kaz caught Bailey with an RKO off the Ultima Weapon. Bailey kicked out but right into the Crossface Chickenwing. Bailey ended up tapping out.

Frankie Kazarian defeated “Speedball” Mike Bailey via submission in 12:30 to become the new Impact X Division Champion.

John’s Thoughts: Great match! Lots of good nearfalls, and I’m not all that mad at Speedball’s memorable run being ended. Kaz put on a good performance last night and today. The nearfalls and finish were more dramatic because it looked like Kaz had no chance. Kaz really pulled out all the stops, complete with the Randy Orton-ish RKO off the Ultima Weapon, which was beautiful. I was sure the match was done with the first Ultima Weapon, and they ended up adding 4 or 5 more minutes of great action to the match. I hope Kaz sticks around in Impact while he’s champion. Christian did that for the most part, and AEW already has too many belts to the point if the X title shows up there it would just depreciate the title in a sea of too many titles.

Gia Miller interviewed Mickie James about her latest career threatening match. James talked about how she picked Mia Yim and she doesn’t want Yim to go easy on her. Mickie said she wants to know she can hang with the likes of the HBIC. She said people are asking if it’s time to pass the torch, but she is the torch and it’s time to burn Albany to the ground…

A Mickie vs. Mia hype package aired…

Entrances for the next match took place…

2. Mickie James vs. Mia Yim. Both women held in a deep collar and elbow to start the match. This ended in a stalemate separation. Yim and James had a wristhold sequence. Both women traded armdrags. James put Mia in a side headlock. Both women traded rollups for another stalemate. Yim used a legscissors to escape a headlock. James escaped with a kip up. James took down Yim with a side headlock takedown. Yim blocked a Tornado DDT attempt. James ended up tweaking her left knee. James hit Yim with a back elbow. Yim countered by hyperextended the injured left knee.

Yim hit James with a few more holds to the injured knee for another two count. James ended Yim’s onslaught with a huracanrana. James got a breather after hitting Yim with a neckbreaker. Mickie rallied at Yim with forearms. Mickie reversed Yim’s run with a Thesz Press. Mickie raillied with axe handle strikes, while selling the injured knee. Mickie hit Yim with a suplex and sold the struggle of performing a kip up. Yim hit James with a buckle bomb and cannonball for a two count. James and Yim brawled to the top rope.

James kissed Yim on the top rope to allow her to hit Yim with a seated senton for a two count. Yim reversed a Mick Kick into a Stretch Muffler. Yim hit James with a Pele Kick and German Suplex for a two count. Yim said Sorry Mickie (a la Shawn Michaels) and hit Mickie with Eat Defeat. James got her hand on the bottom rope for the break. James hit Yim with the injured leg. Yim shoved James away. James dared Yim to come at her. James dodged a cannonball. James hit Yim with a Mick-DT for the victory.

Mickie James defeated Mia Yim via pinfall in 10:56.

John’s Thoughts