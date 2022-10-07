10/07 WWE Friday Night Smackdown results: Powell’s review of the season premiere, Gunther vs. Sheamus for the Intercontinental Championship, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Logan Paul meet face to face, Solo Sikoa vs. Ricochet

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown (Episode 1,207)

Live from Worcester, Massachusetts at DCU Center

Aired October 7, 2022 on Fox

[Hour One] Michael Cole welcomed viewers to the season premiere of the show and plugged the sponsor. Ring announcer Samantha Irvin introduced Triple H, who was already in the ring wearing a suit while “The Game” played.

“There will come a time when you believe everything is finished, but that is the beginning,” Triple H said. “Welcome to Fox, and welcome to the season premiere of Friday Night Smackdown”…

“The Bloodline” Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, Solo Sikoa, Paul Heyman, and Sami Zayn made their entrance. Meanwhile, Cole introduced Wade Barrett as his new color commentator. Barrett said Cole has had more partners than Elizabeth Taylor.

Once The Bloodline was in the ring, Reigns told the Worcester crowd to acknowledge him. Logan Paul made his entrance to a flat reaction and then stood on the apron. Reigns said he gets it, there’s a lot of people in the Bloodline. Reigns assured Paul that the ring would be a safe place.

Paul entered the ring. A “Logan sucks” chant broke out. “They did the same thing to me years ago and I’m the greatest of all-time now,” Reigns said. He added that he felt there were a lot things that they could teach Paul. Reigns told Heyman to “smarten this boy up.”

Heyman recalled Reigns asking, “Who in the hell is Logan Paul?” Heyman said it hit him in the head just like Anderson Silva will hit Jake Paul in the head when they fight, Logan is this generation’s version of Mr. T and Cyndi Lauper. Heyman said Logan is the celebrity they bring in to put more eyeballs on the product.

Heyman recalled pondering which pseudo celebrity and a male Kardashian to bring in to get smashed by Reigns. Heyman mentioned a few celebrities and said none of them would have the balls to enter the ring with Reigns. Heyman said he hopes they put the catheter and breathing tube in the right holes after Reigns puts Paul in the hospital for three months.

Logan said Heyman really is the wiseman. He asked Heyman if he was referring to Reigns or Jey Uso when he used the name Tribal Chief. Jey barked at Logan while Jimmy held Jey back. Reigns shot Jey a look, which caused Jey to chill out. Reigns stood in front of Jey and stared at him.

Sami Zayn forward and tried to place peacemaker. Zayn told Reigns that he is the Head of the Table and the Tribal Chief. Zayn said no one is questioning that or challenging that. Zayn said Jey did nothing wrong. Zayn said the only one who did anything wrong was Logan, who will get smashed by Reigns. Zayn called Logan “the biggest two of them all.”

“That’s what you are, you are a giant number two,” Zayn said. He added that Paul would become “a number two stain” on the bottom of Reigns’ shoe after Crown Jewel. Zayn said The Bloodline would be more aligned than ever. Zayn did the “because we the ones” catchphrase. Reigns nodded, then put his arm around Jey… [C]

Powell’s POV: The crowd continues to dislike Logan Paul. I wonder if they are just keeping him a babyface until he gets through this match with Reigns or if they really believe that fans will end up embracing him?

Cole hyped the Intercontinental Title match for later in the show. Solo Sikoa was in the ring, and then Ricochet made his entrance…

1. Solo Sikoa vs. Ricochet. None of the Bloodline members were at ringside. Sikoa hit Ricochet before the bell. Referee Charles Robinson checked on Ricochet and then started the match. After a few minutes of action, Ricochet went for a springboard move, but Sikoa punched him and he fell to ringside heading into a break. [C]