WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: The lineup for Friday’s Fox show

December 19, 2022

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso vs. “Hit Row” Top Dolla and Ashante Thee Adonis for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles

-Liv Morgan vs. Tegan Nox vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Xia Li vs. Sonya Deville vs. Emma in a gauntlet match for a shot at the Smackdown Women’s Championship

-Braun Strowman and Ricochet vs. Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci in a Miracle on 34th Street Fight

Powell’s POV: Smackdown was taped on Friday in Chicago, Illinois at Allstate Arena. Join me for our weekly live review of Smackdown as the show airs Friday on Fox at 7CT/8ET. My same audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

