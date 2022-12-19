What's happening...

AEW Dark Elevation preview: The card for tonight’s online show (no spoilers)

December 19, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped for tonight’s AEW Dark Elevation online show.

-Ethan Page, Matt Hardy, Isiah Kassidy, Dante Martin, Darius Martin, and Konosuke Takeshita vs. Sonny Kiss, Slim J, Jeeves Kay, Peter Avalon, Cezar Bononi, and Ryan Nemeth

-Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta vs. JD Drake and Anthony Henry

-Athena vs. Vertvixen for the ROH Women’s Championship

-Lady Bird Monroe and Gigi Rey vs. Emi Sakura and The Bunny

-Hagane Shinno and Steven Andrews vs. Eddie Kingston and Ortiz

-Jazmin Allure vs. Marina Shafir

Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Mondays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Rich Bailin’s reviews are available on Tuesday mornings.

