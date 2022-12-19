WWE Raw preview: Ladder match set for tonight’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-Dexter Lumis vs. The Miz in a ladder match for two bags of cash

-Becky Lynch vs. Bayley

-“The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins vs. Finn Balor and Damian Priest.

Powell’s POV: Lumis agreed to put the bag of cash he won from Miz on the line in a double or nothing match. Raw will be live from Des Moines, Iowa at Wells Fargo Arena. Join me for my live review as the show airs every Monday at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) have exclusive access to my weekly same night Raw audio reviews.