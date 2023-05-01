WWE Backlash lineup: The card for Saturday’s WWE PLE

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Backlash event that will be held on Saturday in San Juan, Puerto Rico at Coliseo de Puerto Rico.

-Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes

-Bad Bunny vs. Damian Priest in a Street Fight

-Rhea Ripley vs. Zelina Vega for the Smackdown Women’s Championship

-Bianca Belair vs. Iyo Sky for the Raw Women’s Championship

-Austin Theory vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Bronson Reed in a Triple Threat for the U.S. Title

-Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and Matt Riddle vs. Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, and Solo Sikoa

-Seth Rollins vs. Omos

