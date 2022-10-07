What's happening...

Impact Wrestling TV rating for the Bound For Glory go-home show

October 7, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Thursday’s Impact Wrestling television show averaged 89,000 viewers for AXS-TV, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count is down from the previous episode’s 100,000 viewers.

Powell’s POV: Impact drew a 0.01 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from the 0.02 rating drawn last week. Neither Impact nor the NJPW show that followed on AXS cracked the top 150 cable ratings on Thursday. The October 7, 20221 edition of Impact Wrestling had 111,000 viewers and drew a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic while running opposite an NFL game and a MLB Playoff game.

