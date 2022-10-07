What's happening...

WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: The lineup for tonight’s season premiere

October 7, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Logan Paul meet face to face

-Gunther vs. Sheamus for the Intercontinental Championship

Powell’s POV: This episode is billed as Smackdown’s season premiere. Smackdown will be live from Worcester, Massachusetts at DCU Center. Join me for our weekly live review of Smackdown as the airs on Fox at 7CT/8ET. May same audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

