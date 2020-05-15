WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: Intercontinental Title tournament begins, Charlotte Flair appears

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown on Fox television show.

-The tournament to crown the new Intercontinental Champion begins.

-Charlotte Flair appears

-Miz TV with Money in the Bank winner Otis.

Powell's POV: WWE announced that Sami Zayn has been stripped of the IC Title and a tournament will begin tonight to crown the new champion. Smackdown was taped on Monday in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center without fans in attendance.



