WWE personality Christian rules out a return to the ring

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Christian (Jay Reso) addressed the possibility of returning to the ring in an interview with the WrestlingInc.com podcast. “It’s a much different injury,” Christian said. “I get that a lot now that [Edge] has come back, ‘Oh, you’re next, right?’ No, because it’s a different injury. When I was younger maybe I would have explored it a bit more, but I’m not. I’m pretty content with where I’m at and the things I’m doing. People ask me and I keep telling them that there is zero chance I will be back in the ring wrestling.” Read more at WrestlingInc.com.

Powell’s POV: Christian retired from the ring due to recurring concussions. Although Daniel Bryan was able to return from his own head trauma related issues, Christian seems content with life outside the ring. Good for him. On a side note, here’s hoping that Christian will be named to the WWE Hall of Fame soon given that he had a worthy career with the company and most of the peers he worked closely with have already received the nod.



