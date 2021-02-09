WWE Elimination Chamber lineup: Title matches set for the February event

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for WWE Elimination Chamber, which will be held on Sunday, February 21 in Tampa, Florida at Tropicana Field.

-Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus vs. AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton vs. The Miz vs. Jeff Hardy in an Elimination Chamber match for the WWE Championship.

-Asuka vs. Lacey Evans for the Raw Women’s Championship.

-Bobby Lashley vs. Keith Lee vs. Riddle in a Triple Threat for the U.S. Championship.

Powell’s POV: It was touted on Raw that the challengers in the Elimination Chamber are all former WWE Champions. It remains to be seen whether a second Chamber match will be added to determine a challenger for a championship at WrestleMania or if they have something else in mind for WWE Fastlane.