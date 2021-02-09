Impact Wrestling on AXS, AEW Dark, Impact In 60 theme, Madusa

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Impact Wrestling airs tonight on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET. The show includes Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. James Storm and Chris Sabin for the Impact Tag Titles. John Moore’s recaps of Impact are available shortly after each show. My Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews are available on Wednesdays.

-The AEW Dark online show streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Briar Starr’s review of the show are typically available on Wednesday morning, but it will be delayed this week.

-The “Impact In 60” nostalgia show airs tonight on AXS at 10CT/11ET. Tonight’s show will feature the best of “The Motor City Machine Guns” Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley.

Birthdays and Notables

-Madusa (Debrah Miceli) is 57. She also worked as Alundra Blayze in WWE.