NXT UK on WWE Network, Dot Net Weekly, WWE Raw poll results, NXT live events (reports needed), Ruby Riott, Silver King, Todd Grisham

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Dot Net Members will be listening to the new Dot Net Weekly audio show today with Jake Barnett and I discussing all the news of the week. Join us on the ad-free version of the website by signing up for membership today via the Dot Net Members’ Signup Page.

-NXT UK streams today on WWE Network at 2CT/3ET and features final hype for Sunday’s NXT UK Takeover: Blackpool II. Haydn Gleed’s written review and audio review will be available later today.

-Monday’s WWE Raw received an B grade majority vote with 49 percent from the voters in our weekly post show poll. C finished second with 21 percent of the vote. I gave show a B grade.

-We are looking for reports from the NXT live events listed below. If you are going to one of these events or another upcoming show and want to help by sending in a report, contact me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-NXT is in Venice, Florida at Venice Community Center on Friday with the local crew.

-NXT is in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at Stage AE on Friday with the traveling crew.

-NXT is in Fort Pierce, Florida at Havert L Fenn Center on Saturday with the local crew.

-NXT is in Warren, Ohio at Packard Music Hall on Saturday with the traveling crew.

-NXT is in Buffalo, New York at Buffalo Riverworks on Sunday with the traveling crew.

Birthdays and Notables

-Silver King (César Cuauhtémoc González Barrón) is 52.

-Former WWE broadcast team member Todd Grisham is 44.

-Ruby Riott (Dori Prange) is 29.



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Aron Stevens discussing his intent with his comedic NWA character, why the NWA brought him back to pro wrestling, why he asked for his WWE release despite the popularity of his Damien Sandow persona, his stay in Impact Wrestling, his acting career, and much more (45:34)...

