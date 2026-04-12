04/12 PW Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 403): TNA Rebellion review

CategoriesFree Dot Net Podcasts MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell reviewing TNA Rebellion featuring Mike Santana vs. Eddie Edwards for the TNA World Championship, Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy vs. Bear Bronson and Brian Myers for the TNA Tag Team Titles, and more…

Click here to stream or download the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell (Episode 403).

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