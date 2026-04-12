AEW Dynasty lineup (live coverage tonight): The card for tonight’s pay-per-view event

CategoriesAEW News MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the AEW Dynasty pay-per-view that will be held tonight in Vancouver, British Columbia, at Rogers Arena.

-MJF vs. Kenny Omega for the AEW World Championship

-“FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler vs. Adam Copeland and Christian Cage for the AEW Tag Team Titles

-Thekla vs. Jamie Hayter for the AEW Women’s Championship

-Jon Moxley vs. Will Ospreay for the AEW Continental Championship

-Casino Gauntlet match for the vacant TNT Championship (Tommaso Ciampa and Rush will start the match)

-“The Dogs” David Finlay, Gabe Kidd, and Clark Connors vs. Orange Cassidy, Roderick Strong, and a mystery partner to be named for the AEW Trios Titles

-Darby Allin vs. Andrade El Idolo (Allin will earn an AEW World Championship match if he wins)

-Chris Jericho vs. Ricochet

-AEW International Champion Kazuchika Okada and Konosuke Takeshita vs. “The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson

-(Pre-Show) Marina Shafir vs. Alex Windsor

-(Pre-Show) Jack Perry vs. Mark Davis for the AEW National Championship

-(Pre-Show) Megan Bayne and Lena Kross vs. Maya World and Hyan for the AEW Women’s Tag Team Titles

Powell’s POV: Rush beat Anthony Bowens on Saturday’s Collision to earn the second entrant spot in the Casino Gauntlet match. The AEW Trios Title, AEW Women’s Tag Team Title, and AEW National Championship matches were also added to the lineup during Collision.

AEW pay-per-view events are priced at $49.99 (or $39.99 via HBO Max). Join me for my live review of Dynasty tonight starting with the pre-show at 6CT/7ET, or the main card at 7CT/8ET. Jake Barnett, Will Pruett, and I will team up for a Dot Net Triple Threat same-night audio review, available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).