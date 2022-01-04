AEW announces the signing of Jake Atlas

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW officially announced the signing of Jake Atlas (Kenny Marquez) on Tuesday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Powell’s POV: Atlas debuted on AEW Dark Elevation on Monday night. In a segment that did not air on the show, AEW President Tony Khan joined Atlas on the stage following his match, which seemed like a good indication that Atlas would be signed.

Congratulations on winning your tryout match last night, Jake Atlas! What a great @AEW debut, and now @kennymarquez, I’ll see you Tomorrow night in Newark at the debut of #AEWDynamite on @TBSNetwork! Safe travels, and…

Welcome to the team! #JakeAtlas is All Elite! pic.twitter.com/b9oDuGLZWZ — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) January 4, 2022