AEW announces the signing of Jake Atlas

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
AEW officially announced the signing of Jake Atlas (Kenny Marquez) on Tuesday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Powell’s POV: Atlas debuted on AEW Dark Elevation on Monday night. In a segment that did not air on the show, AEW President Tony Khan joined Atlas on the stage following his match, which seemed like a good indication that Atlas would be signed.
Congratulations on winning your tryout match last night, Jake Atlas! What a great @AEW debut, and now @kennymarquez, I’ll see you Tomorrow night in Newark at the debut of #AEWDynamite on @TBSNetwork! Safe travels, and…
Welcome to the team! #JakeAtlas is All Elite! pic.twitter.com/b9oDuGLZWZ
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) January 4, 2022
If only everyone knew every detail leading up to this. This means everything to me. Cliché but I REALLY have a lot to prove now. This year, whether you love me or hate me, you’re going to know me. It is what it is. Superstar is back. ✨
Thank you @TonyKhan #AEW https://t.co/hVQ7akrGDt
— (@kennymarquez) January 4, 2022
