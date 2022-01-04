What's happening...

AEW announces the signing of Jake Atlas

January 4, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW officially announced the signing of Jake Atlas (Kenny Marquez) on Tuesday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Powell’s POV: Atlas debuted on AEW Dark Elevation on Monday night. In a segment that did not air on the show, AEW President Tony Khan joined Atlas on the stage following his match, which seemed like a good indication that Atlas would be signed.

