NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 16 lineup: The full card for night two of the annual Tokyo Dome event

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the New Japan Pro Wrestling Wrestle Kingdom 16 night two event that will be held Tuesday in Tokyo, Japan at Tokyo Dome.

-Kazuchika Okada vs. Will Ospreay for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship.

-Kenta vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi for the IWGP U.S. Championship.

-Tetsuya Naito vs. Jeff Cobb.

-Sanada vs. Great-O-Khan.

-Evil, Sho, and Yujiro Takahashi vs. Yoh, Yoshi-Hashi, and Hirooki Goto.

-Cima vs. Minoru Suzuki vs. Toru Yano vs. Chase Owens in a four-way for the King of Pro Wrestling trophy.

-Mayu Iwatani and Starlight Kid vs. Saya Kamitani and Tam Nakano.

-Tiger Mask and Robbie Eagles vs. El Phantasmo and Taiji Ishimori vs. Rocky Romero and Ryusuke Taguchi in a three-way for the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Titles.

Powell’s POV: The pre-show streams on Wednesday morning morning at 1CT/2ET. The Wrestle Kingdom main card begins at 2CT/3ET via the New Japan World streaming service. FITE.TV is also offering both nights separately for $19.99 or both nights in a bundle for $29.99.