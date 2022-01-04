1/4 NXT 2.0 results: Moore’s review of Tommaso Ciampa vs. Bron Breakker for the NXT Title, Walter, Fabian Aichner, and Marcel Barthel vs. Riddle and MSK, Mandy Rose vs. Raquel Gonzalez vs. Cora Jade for the NXT Women’s Title, Carmelo Hayes vs. Roderick Strong in a title unification match, AJ Styles confronts Grayson Waller

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NXT TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

NXT 2.0 TV “New Year’s Evil”

Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Aired live January 4, 2022 on USA Network

NXT started off with a intro video for the New Years Evil themed show, focusing on the feuds spotlighted on the show…

Vic Joseph and Wade Barrett were on commentary. Alicia Taylor was the ring announcer…

Entrances for the North American-Cruiserweight championship unification match aired. Both champions got the intro usually reserved for the world title matches, where the camera follows both challengers backstage heading to the ring…

1. NXT Cruiserweight Champion Roderick Strong (w/The Diamond Mine) vs. NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes (w/Trick Williams) in a championship unification match. Melo dominated the early chain wrestling after he landed a dropkick on Strong. Melo dominated the subsequent chain wrestling sequence after landing a Pele Kick. Strong finally got Melo on the mat with a knife edge chop. Strong had a rally of chops on Melo. Strong went for his driveby elbows but Melo flowed with the elbow and hit Strong with a gamengiri.

Melo hit a draped strong with a seated senton. Melo hit Strong with a nasty looking slingshot DDT on the ring apron. Strong got a moment of respite and a great nearfall after turning melo inside out with a lariat. The show cut to picture-in-picture.[c]

Strong hit Melo with a few signature backbreakers. Melo reversed an Angle Slam and hit Strong with a modified La Mistica. Strong reversed a Crossface. Melo reversed Strong’s Boston Crab with a Boston Crab of his own. Strong escaped and locked Melo in the Stronghold (Liontamer). Melo escaped, but Strong quickly planted Melo with a backbreaker for a two count. Strong and Melo traded rapid slaps. Strong hit Melo with a back elbow combo.

Strong rallied with his signature driveby elbows and an Angle Slam for a good nearfall. Melo recovered and hit Strong with a Final Cut for a two count. Strong got a two count off an inside cradle. Melo escaped an End of Heartache and hit Strong with a superkick. Strong used a gamengiri to prevent Melo from diving into his finisher. Strong hit what looked like a botch superplex (which Vic called an X Plex), that said, the ugliness helped make the move look devastating. Strong got the worse of it which allowed Melo to hit his diving scissors kick for the victory.

Carmelo Hayes defeated Roderick Strong via pinfall in 15:29 to become the unified NXT North American Champion.

Melo and Trick celebrated Melo’s win…

John’s Thoughts: A great back and forth with some decent engagement from the cornermen of both wrestlers. Trick and Bivens played the roles of coaches very well, with Hachiman doing his one-and-only job which is to nod his head every once in a while. Going into the match, I didn’t think Strong had any chance of winning, but the back and forth was able to get me to suspend my disbelief at least a little bit. Good stuff and could have been Takeover worthy if we cared about Roderick Strong’s character more.

Bron Breakker was shown entering the WWE Performance Center…

Tommaso Ciampa and AJ Styles chatted a bit with Styles saying that he was going to confront Grayson Waller in the ring…[c]