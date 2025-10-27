WWE Raw results (10/27): Powell’s live review of CM Punk and Jey Uso meeting before SNME, Penta vs. Rusev for a shot at the Intercontinental Title, Nikki Bella vs. Roxanne Perez

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw (Episode 1,692)

Anaheim, California, at Honda Center

Streamed live October 27, 2025, on Netflix

[Hour One] Joe Tessitore opened the show on commentary as a shot aired of the host city and the exterior of the venue. Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss were shown walking backstage. Tessitore said the duo will defend the WWE Women’s Tag Team Title against Lyra Valkyria and Bayley during the show. Penta was also shown walking backstage. Wade Barrett was on commentary with

A video package recapped Jey Uso winning last week’s battle royal to earn a spot in the match against CM Punk for the vacant World Heavyweight Championship…

The World Heavyweight Championship title belt was shown sitting on a podium in the middle of the ring. Jey Uso made his entrance through the crowd and was introduced by ring announcer Alicia Taylor. Jey greeted the broadcast team before entering the ring. Jey ran it back.

Jey said he’s had a lot of people in his ear lately, including Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso, and his mother. Jey said he doesn’t give a damn what they think about him. “It’s just me, Uce,” Jey said, adding that it was just him in the battle royal and it will be just him on Saturday.

CM Punk made his entrance to a big ovation and joined Jey inside the ring. Punk spoke of being friends with Jey. He recalled Jey eliminating his own brother from the battle royal, which drew boos. Punk told the crowd it was within the rules, and it was every man for himself, so Jey shouldn’t be booed.

Punk said Jey’s actions showed that he has what it takes. Punk spoke of his need to win the World Heavyweight Championship. Punk asked how far Jey would be willing to go after he’s face down on the mat with his grill knocked out and is in a situation he can’t Yeet his way out of.

Jey said he’s been in the deep water before and knows how to swim. Jey said Punk tries to paint a picture of him being the bad guy. “Screw you, Punk,” Jey said. “On Saturday night, I’ll show you who the best in the world is, Punk.” Jey closed with his catchphrase and slammed the mic down…

Powell’s POV: Good intensity from both men. They both got really good crowd reactions despite the boos when Punk mentioned Jey eliminating Jimmy from the battle royal. Punk talking about his need for the championship left me wondering if the focus on Jey showing more of an edge could be misdirect viewers because Punk will actually turn heel. I don’t think that’s where it’s going, but it’s a fun storyline possibility.

The broadcast team recapped AJ Styles and Dragon Lee beating Finn Balor and JD McDonagh to win the World Tag Team Titles…

Dominik Mysterio entered the Judgment Day clubhouse and complained to Raquel Rodriguez, Roxanne Perez, Balor, and McDonagh about having to defend the Intercontinental Title on Saturday Night’s Main Event against the winner of Rusev vs. Penta. Dom asked what they were going to do. Balor and McDonagh said they have their hands full trying to regain the tag titles and told Dom he’s on his own. After they left, Dom made a phone call and told the unidentified person that he needed help. Perez wanted to go after Dom, but Rodriguez convinced her to focus on her match…

Nikki Bella was shown walking backstage… Penta made his entrance heading into the first commercial break… [C] O’Shea Jackson Jr. and members of the LA Galaxy soccer club were shown in the crowd… The tail end of Rusev’s entrance was televised…

1. Penta vs. Rusev for a shot at the Intercontinental Championship. Penta sent Rusev to the floor and tried to hit him with a baseball slide, but Rusev moved. Penta charged Rusev, who picked him up and dumped him on the ring steps. [C]

Penta was in offensive control until he jumped off the top rope into a Machka Kick from Rusev, who covered him for a near fall. Penta avoided Rusev’s attempt to put him in The Accolade. Penta put Rusev down with a Penta Driver for a good near fall. Both men traded strikes while on their knees.

Rayo Americano and Bravo Americano entered the ring and attacked Penta and Rusev to end the match.

Penta fought Rusev to a no-contest in 10:00 in a No. 1 contender’s match for a shot at the Intercontinental Championship.

After the match, El Grande Americano joined Rayo and Bravo in attacking Ruseve and Penta. The trio played to the crowd for heat after they cleared the ring, but Rusev returned and cleared Rayo and Bravo from the ring. Americano tried to make his exit, but Penta got some shots in…

Powell’s POV: I don’t mind the idea of going with a Triple Threat between Dom, Rusev, and Penta for the Intercontinental Title on SNME, but I can’t stand when they act like the heels have never watched pro wrestling before and believe that interfering in a No. 1 contender’s match before someone wins means they won’t have to defend their title.

Backstage, Jackie Redmond interviewed LA Knight and asked him where he goes next after coming up short in the battle royal. Knight said he didn’t care what Jey Uso’s motives were last week. He said the only thing that matters is Jey is moving on to Saturday Night’s Main Event, and he’s not. Knight said he doesn’t care if it’s Jey or CM Punk, he wants to challenge the winner…

Tessitore hyped the WWE Women’s Tag Team Title match… [C] Tessitore hyped tickets for Smackdown and Saturday Night’s Main Event this weekend in Salt Lake City, Utah…

Backstage, Bron Breakker told Bronson Reed and Paul Heyman that he and Reed should have destroyed everyone in the battle royal last week. Reed nodded along, but Heyman said Adam Pearce would have suspended them all without pay. Heyman said Punk and Jey will beat each other half to death and will show up to next week’s Raw as a victim looking to be victimized by a true victimizer. Heyman said there’s one man who shares this video. Breakker said he wanted Heyman to go to Pearce and get him a match against that person. Heyman said he already did, and Breakker would face LA Knight later in the show…

Tessitore and Barrett spoke at their broadcast table and pointed out that the World Heavyweight Championship was on a podium next to them. Tessitore mentioned that Asuka made her main roster debut ten years ago this week, and then an Asuka video package aired…

Backstage, Adam Pearce spoke on the phone and was approached by Finn Balor and JD McDonagh. Pearce said he had something to tell Dom. Balor and McDonagh wanted a rematch for the World Tag Team Titles. Pearce said they were already busy because one of them would be facing Sheamus, who was upset about them eliminating him from last week’s battle royal illegally. McDonagh accepted the match and said he’d be coming back after he ripped Sheamus’s head off…

Nikki Bella made her entrance… [C] Cristela Alonzo from “Upper Classy” on Netflix was shown in the crowd…

2. Nikki Bella vs. Roxanne Perez (w/Raquel Rodriguez). Perez’s entrance was not televised. Rodriguez clotheslined Nikki over the top rope while the referee was distracted.

[Hour Two] Perez catapulted Nikki’s throat into the bottom rope. [C] Late in the match, Perez escaped the Rack Attack 2.0. Nikki charged toward Perez, who moved and then hit Pop Rox for the win.

Roxanne Perez beat Nikki Bella in 11:20.

After the match, Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer ran out and checked on Niikki. Rodriguez entered the ring. Vaquer stood up and went face-to-face (well, face-to-chin) with Rodriguez. Nikki stood up and joined Vaquer in staring down Rodriguez until she left the ring…

The broadcast team set up Bayley’s social media challenge to Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss…

Backstage, Asuka scolded Lyra Valkyria about having a tag title match while Kairi Sane stood by. After the Kabuki Warriors left, Bayley showed up and gave Valkyria a matching jacket. Bayley eventually asked what if they lost the tag title match. Valkyria got fired up and asked what if they win. Bayley liked that and they did a hand slap bit and they both looked surprised when they pulled it off…

Jimmy Uso approached Jey Uso backstage and took issue with him and took issue with Jey saying it’s just him now. Jimmy pointed out that he saved Jey twice in the battle royal. Jey said it was every man for himself. Jimmy said the play was that they would eliminate everyone else, and then it would be every man for himself once they were the last two entrants. Jimmy said Jey was afraid of finding out what would happen if they had been the last two in the battle royal…

Bron Brakker made his entrance with Bronson Reed and Paul Heyman… [C] Tessitore hyped Survivor Series priority pass packages… LA Knight made his entrance…

3. Bron Breakker (w/Bronson Reed, Paul Heyman) vs. LA Knight. Breakker put Knight down with a clothesline. Barrett said he’s never seen any heavyweight with the speed of Breakker. Knight came back with a crossbody block for a two count. Knight sent Breakker to the floor and then kicked him through the ropes. [C]

Knight superplexed Breakker and covered him for a near fall. Reed climbed onto the apron a short time later. Knight knocked him down, then avoided Breakker charging him. Knight took out Reed and then slammed Breakker’s head on the broadcast table several times before rolling him back inside the ring.

Knight turned his attention to Heyman, who begged off. Knight returned to the ring. Breakker pressed Knight over his head, but Knight slipped away and put Breakker down with a DDT. Knight went to the ropes for his double jump elbow drop, but Breakker kipped up and then speared and pinned Knight…

Bron Breakker defeated LA Knight in 13:40.

Powell’s POV: A nice match. Breakker got some help along the way, but they didn’t go overboard with a protection finish, nor did they need to. There’s no shame in losing to Breakker, and Knight looked good in defeat.

Adam Pearce was shown searching for Dominik Mysterio in the backstage area. Pearce found Dom speaking with the Americanos. After the trio walked away, Pearce informed Dom that he would have to defend his title against Rusev and Penta in a Triple Threat. Shocking…

Backstage, Jey Uso told Jimmy Uso that he’s his brother, he loves him, and nothing will change that. Jey said Jimmy said he would have thrown him over the top rope, but it didn’t play out that way. Jey said Jimmy was coming at him days before the biggest match of his career, claiming that betrayed him. Jey asked if they were good. “I feel you,” Jimmy said before they shook hands…

JD McDonagh made his entrance with Finn Balor… [C] Tessitore hyped John Cena’s final Raw (as an active wrestler) for November 17 at MSG…

4. Sheamus vs. JD McDonagh (w/Finn Balor). Sheamus’s entrance was not televised. Sheamus was dominant early. Balor pulled McDonagh to the floor to save him from Ten Beats. Sheamus hit them both with a double clothesline from the apron. [C]

McDonagh hit a 450 splash on Sheamus for a near fall. Sheamus got to his knees. McDonagh threw kicks that Sheamus invited. McDonagh slapped Sheamus, who stood up and caught McDonagh’s leg when he went for another kick. McDonagh slapped Sheamus again, and then Sheamus went on the offensive. McDonagh avoided Ten Beats by headbutting Sheamus.

Sheamus performed a rolling senton. Sheamus hit Ten Beats (and beyond) while the crowd counted along. Sheamus signaled for his finisher, and then went for it, but McDonagh cut him off with a flying knee. McDonagh used an inside cradle to get a two count. Sheamus came right back with a High Cross. Sheamus made the cover, but Balor put McDonagh’s foot over the bottom rope right in front of the referee, who acted like he didn’t see it.

Sheamus dropped off the apron. Balor grabbed the shillelagh that Sheamus brought to the ring, but Sheamus hit him with a knee strike. Sheamus set up for a High Cross that McDonagh broke up, but Sheamus roughed him at ringside and then tossed him back inside the ring. Sheamus went to the ropes. Balor hit Sheamus with the shillelagh while the referee was looking at McDonagh, who then hit a top rope Spanish Fly for the win…

JD McDonagh defeated Sheamus in 13:40.

Powell’s POV: A strong television match with a surprising win for McDonagh, even with Balor giving him some help. The only negative was the referee being made to look foolish a couple of times during the match.

Backstage, Adam Pearce spoke with Maxxine Dupri, who said she earned a third match with Becky Lynch. Dupri said she needed to call a friend to make sure she is prepared for anything that Lynch might throw her way. Dupri said she would take the title from Lynch and give her and everyone else the shock of their life. Pearce told Dupri to call him when she’s ready for the match…

Backstage, Jackie Redmond congratulated Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss on holding the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles for 89 days. Redmond said they defend the titles constantly. Bliss said all a team has to do is, and they will put their titles on the line. Flair said they were two wins away from having the most successful WWE Women’s Tag Team title defenses in history.

[Hour Three] “The Kaubki Warriors” Asuka and Kairi Sane showed up. Asuka said Lyra Valkyria and Bayley don’t deserve the titles, and neither do Flair or Bliss. Flair said she’s beaten Asuka a lot, and she and Bliss would be honored to face the Kabuki Warriors. Asuka said they are not ready for her and then walked away. Sane opened an umbrella and then ran away when Asuka called for her…

Tessitore said they were playing to a sellout crowd, but he did not list the attendance. Tessitore and Barrett ran through the WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event lineup, which now includes Dominik Mysterio vs. Rusev vs. Penta for the Intercontinental Title…

Backstage, AJ Styles and Dragon Lee spoke with Adam Pearce. Styles said he and Lee want to face any deserving team he wants to challenge them. Finn Balor and JD McDonagh showed up. Styles and Lee accepted the match, which Pearce made official for next week’s Raw…

Lyra Valkyria and Bayley made their entrance for the main event… [C]

The broadcast team added Stephanie Vaquer and Nikki Bella vs. Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez to next week’s Raw lineup…

Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair made their entrances…

5. Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair vs. Lyra Valkyria and Bayley for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles. Alicia Taylor delivered in-ring introductions for the championship match. Tessitore listed the attendance as 13,812. Valkyria hit Flair with a combination of strikes that cleared her from the ring. Valkyria dropkicked Flair through the ropes and then high-fived Bayley. [C]

Powell’s POV: Prior to the show, WrestleTix listed the venue as being set up for 12,439, with 12,390 tickets distributed.

Bliss made a blind tag, but Bayley knocked her off the apron and went back to work on Flair. Valkyria tagged in, only to have Bliss hit her with Sister Abigail. Bliss had Valkyria pinned until Bayley broke it up. A “this is awesome” chant broke out. Valkyria hit Night Wing on Bliss and had her pinned until Flair broke it up.

Flair and Bayley tagged in. Bayley worked over Flair with chops and then ran the ropes and took a big boot to the face. Flair put Bayley in the Figure Eight. Bayley was about to tap, but Valkyria grabbed her arm to block her her from tapping out. Bliss hit Twisted Bliss on Valkyria. Flair and Bliss hit stereo Natural Selections and then Flair pinned Bayley.

Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair defeated Lyra Valkyria and Bayley in 14:15 to retain the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles.

After the match, Asuka and Kairi Sane attacked Bliss and Flair. Asuka held Flair while Sane hit her with an Insane Elbow. Asuka and Sane started to attack Valkyria, but they backed off once Bayley returned to the ring. Asuka and Sane made their exit while Bayley checked on Valkyria. The executive producer credits were shown while Tessitore said it was “such a special night here in Anaheim” and then plugged CM Punk vs. Jey Uso for the vacant World Heavyweight Championship for Saturday Night’s Main Event…

Powell’s POV: A fun main event with good work from all four wrestlers. Although I couldn’t completely rule out that it was a swerve, I assumed that Bliss and Flair would retain their titles tonight after they set up a future match with the Kabuki Warriors.

Overall, a solid show with some quality matches to go along with the build for Saturday Night’s Main Event. I will be back shortly with my weekly same-night audio review of Raw, which will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons). The polls are back after some technical issues over the weekend, so let me know what you thought of the show by grading it below.

Join me for my live review of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event.