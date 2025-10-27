Wrestling Open RI “Episode 30” results (10/27): Vetter’s review of Jose Zamora and Nick Battee vs. Ichiban and Brando Lee in an Eliminator Cup semifinal match, Bear Bronson vs. Marcus Mathers

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Wrestling Open RI “Episode 30”

Streamed on IndependentWrestling.TV

October 27, 2025, in Cranston, Rhode Island, at Rhodes On The Pawtuxet

Wrestling Open is continuing its Thursday shows in Worcester, Mass, while adding these Monday events. This is an attractive two-story, white ballroom, and the lighting is really good. Paul Crockett, referee Scott Robinson, and Eye Black Jack Pasquale provided commentary over the course of the show. The attendance was maybe 100-125. No new faces on this episode; everyone was a regular.

1. Oxx Adams vs. “Handyman” Jake Gray in a spotlight match. Robinson and Pasquale provided commentary on this one. Oxx, the tattoo-covered big man, was back in trunks tonight; good — he needs to burn his Tron-like full-body outfit that is so ugly but also hides his Brody King-like look. Oxx is almost certainly 100 pounds heavier than the diminutive handyman. Gray tried some chops on the seven-footed that had no impact. He tried a Sliced Bread from the corner, but Oxx blocked it. Oxx hit the Black Hole Slam for the pin.

Oxx Adams defeated Jake Gray at 5:13.

* Crockett took over solo as the main show began. Joseph “A-Game” Alexander came to the ring to speak; I will again use my comparison to Tavion Heights, but shorter; he’s really talented and I’m a fan. DJ Powers came out to cut him off. “What about my dream match?” he asked. “Where is my respect?” Lots of boos. He challenged A-Game to put his ‘dream match’ on Thursday against Wheeler Yuta on the line!! A-Game noted he wasn’t dressed to wrestle (Powers was, though.)

2. DJ Powers vs. Joseph “A-Game” Alexander. Powers attacked him, but A-Game insisted the ref start the match. Powers hit a running Claymore Kick at the bell. He stomped on A-Game and kept him grounded, and Alexander rolled to the floor to regroup. He got back into the ring, but Powers applied a headlock on the mat. DJ hit a spear for a nearfall at 4:00. A-Game hit some kicks and a jumping knee. Powers hit a superkick at 5:30. He went for a frog splash, but A-Game got his knees up to block it. A-Game got the Yuta-style “seatbelt” cover, hooking both of DJ’s arms and scoring the pin. Good action.

Joseph “A-Game” Alexander defeated DJ Powers at 5:48.

3. “Wonderboy” Brian Morris vs. Jermaine Marbury (w/Benny the Basketball). Jermaine immediately tied up the left arm. He hit a splash to the mat for a nearfall at 2:00. Morris took control and planted his knee in Marbury’s back. Morris put on thick goggles; Crockett made a Kurt Rambis joke, which shows a bit of his age. Marbury hit some splashes in the corner, then he ‘broke Brian’s ankles’ with his sidesteps and dunked his head to the mat. Morris got a flash rollup with a handful of tights out of nowhere for the cheap pin! The crowd loudly booed that outcome. “He cheated worse than Chauncey Billups at poker,” Crockett said for a quite timely joke.

Brian Morris defeated Jermaine Marbury at 5:50.

4. Mani Ariez vs. Dustin Waller. The crowd was all over Waller, who was hesitant to lock up. Waller began targeting the left leg, and he applied a half-crab at 3:00. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Mani hit a neckbreaker at 6:00. Waller hit a running Shooting Star Press onto the leg for a nearfall and went right back to the half-crab. However, Mani hooked a leg, rolled up Waller, and got another flash pin. Good while it lasted.

Mani Ariez defeated Dustin Waller at 7:30.

5. “The Residency” RJ Rude and Nick Robles (w/Rex Lawless) vs. “Big Business” Brad Hollister and TJ Crawford. Rude sang “Come As You Are” by Nirvana, a song best left in 1992 (I said what I said!) on his way to the ring. I am always on the lookout for when Crawford might turn on Hollister, but that seems to be on the back burner right now. Hollister referenced the Nirvana song and told Rude, “I don’t care if you come as you are, please just leave!” TJ and Robles opened. Brad hit a belly-to-belly suplex on Rude at 2:00, some chops, and a snap suplex. TJ hit a headscissors takedown on Robles at 3:30, then a running knee in the corner on Rude.

Brad crashed into the ropes, and RJ hit a senton for a nearfall, and the heels took control. “I can sing!” RJ shouted, which drew jeers. The Residency hit a team suplex for a nearfall at 5:30, and the crowd started a “bacon!” chant for Hollister. Brad started singing some Twisted Sister’s “We’re Not Gonna Take It” as he punched Rude. Hollister began hitting punches on both guys, then a German Suplex on Robles and a Bulldog Powerslam on Rude at 8:00. TJ finally got the hot tag, and he unloaded a series of kicks on Rude, then more on Robles. He hit a double fadeaway stunner from the corner. Rex jumped in the ring and speared Hollister; the ref saw it and called for the bell.

Brad Hollister and TJ Crawford defeated RJ Rude and Nick Robles via DQ at 8:57.

* Liviyah was supposed to face Maya World, but that fell apart during the day. So, it looks like some different plans were made…

6. Shannon LeVangie (w/Liviyah) vs. a mystery opponent. A woman came out in a “Scream” ghost-face costume from head to toe. (It’s definitely a woman.) They locked up, and this woman is short. (If Little Mean Kathleen wasn’t injured, I would guess it was her.) She pulled the mask off, and it’s Gabby Forza! Gabby picked up LeVangie and hit a Gorilla Press, then a senton. Gabby missed a Vader Bomb. She hit a powerbomb onto the ring apron. Gabby and Liviyah shoved each other. In the ring, Gabby hit a Bulldog Powerslam. Shannon hit a Helluva Kick and a headscissors takedown. Gabby fired back with a powerslam for a nearfall. Shannon got a Code Red for a nearfall. Gabby hit a delayed vertical Jackhammer for the pin.

Gabby Forza defeated Shannon LeVangie at 5:42.

* LIviyah got in the ring and she dared Gabby to hit her. Gabby started to swing her hand, but pulled up and left the ring. Gabby got on the mic and told Liviyah, “I’m going to hit you harder than you’ve ever been hit in your life.”

* A video package showed Bear Bronson vowing to take away the IWTV World Title from Ryan Clancy.

7. Marcus Mathers vs. Bear Bronson. Mathers lost his IWTV Title here last Monday — is he about to lose two straight? They stood toe-to-toe, and the crowd was evenly split; I’m a huge fan of Mathers, but he’s giving up a lot of size and weight. Bronson easily shoved him into the corner and mockingly patted his chest as he backed up. Mathers tried an armdrag, but he couldn’t get the big man to budge. Mathers hit a dropkick at 3:00. Bear hit a butt drop on Mathers’ chest for a nearfall. Bronson hit some chops and was in charge. He missed an elbow drop at 5:30 and sold the pain in his arm.

Mathers hit a top-rope crossbody block. He hit a fadeaway stunner and a delayed German Suplex for a nearfall. Mathers tried a second fadeaway stunner, but Bear blocked it and hit a Black Hole Slam, then an elbow drop for a nearfall at 7:30. Bronson hit the Choke Bomb for a nearfall. He hit an Exploder Suplex, and Mathers struggled to get back up. Mathers got a rollup with a jackknife cover for a nearfall, as we heard we had just one minute remaining! He hit a flip dive to the floor. In the ring, Mathers hit his Ospreay-style heel hook kick to the face. Bronson hit a clothesline. They brawled as the time limit expired. Of course, we got a “five more minutes!” chant.

Bear Bronson vs. Marcus Mathers went to a time-limit draw at 10:00.

* Ryan Clancy ran to the ring to separate them. He’s in some nice-looking clothing, not his ring gear. Bear pushed Ryan into Marcus; Marcus shoved Ryan! Other wrestlers came from the back to separate Marcus and Clancy!

8. Jose Zamora and Nick Battee vs. Ichiban and Brando Lee in an Eliminator Cup semifinal match. Ichiban and Zamora opened. Ichiban and Brando hit stereo planchas to the floor at 2:30. In the ring, Zamora hit a Lungblower to Ichiban’s back, and the heels took control. The heels hit a team flapjack faceplant at 4:30 and remained in control. Zamora yanked Brando off the ring apron so he couldn’t tag in at 6:00. Battee hit a swinging neckbreaker for a nearfall. Zamora hit a clothesline on the floor.

Brandon finally got a hot tag at 8:00, and he hit a huracanrana, then a German Suplex. Brando hit a Styles Clash for a nearfall! Zamora hit a guillotine leg drop for a nearfall on Lee at 9:30. Ichiban tagged back in and hit an enzuigiri on Zamora. Brando hit a rolling DVD and a top-rope moonsault on Zamora for the pin. Fun match.

Ichiban and Brando Lee defeated Jose Zamora and Nick Battee at 10:33 to advance to the Eliminator Cup finals.

Final Thoughts: A solid show to build up to the big “Wrestling Open 200” show this Thursday. Mathers-Bronson was easily best of the night. Powers-Alexander was good for second, even though there was no reason at all to believe that A-Game was losing his big match against Wheeler Yuta. I guess I’ll go with Waller-Ariez for third, even though it felt like they were just hitting their stride when it ended. I liked the follow-up to Thursday’s standoff between Gabby and Liviyah. I assumed Marbury was winning, so I liked the surprise heel win for Morris. No real complaints tonight. The storylines are coming together nicely ahead of Thursday’s big show.