7/28 AEW Dynamite results: Powell’s live review of Fight For The Fallen with “The Painmaker” Chris Jericho vs. Nick Gage in a No DQ match, Adam Page and Dark Order vs. The Elite in an elimination match, FTR vs. Santana and Ortiz, Lance Archer vs. Hikuleo for the IWPG U.S. Championship

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dynamite “Fight For The Fallen” (Episode 97)

Charlotte, North Carolina at Bojangles Coliseum

Aired live July 28, 2021 on TNT

[Hour One] Jim Ross, Excalibur, and Tony Schiavone welcomed viewers to the show and ran through the lineup… A “cowboy” themed video package aired for Hangman Page and The Dark Order, and then entrances for the elimination match took place. The Elite had an NBA style entrance complete with basketballs and a hoop set up at ringside… Justin Roberts was the ring announcer…

1. Hangman Page, Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, John Silver, and Alex Reynolds vs. “The Elite” Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson Nick Jackson, Karl Anderson, and Doc Gallows (w/Brandon Cutler, Michael Nakazawa) in an elimination match. The stipulation is that Page won’t get an AEW Title shot if his team loses, but he will get an AEW Title shot and Dark Order will get an AEW Tag Title shot if they are victorious. Don Callis sat in on commentary.

The first elimination came when Anderson rolled up Reynolds and held his tights while pinning him around 4:10. Anderson was surrounded by opponents who took turns hitting him. Uno and Grayson hit Fatality on Anderson and pinned him at 4:50. Dark Order worked over Matt Jackson heading into a picture-in-picture break. [C]

Ross asked Callis to confirm or deny whether referee Rick Knox is on the Elite payroll. Callis declined to answer. Grayson and Gallows fought into the crowd. Grayson leapt off railing of the first section off the main floor and took out Gallows. Grayson and Gallows were both counted out.

In the ring, blasted Uno with a V-Trigger. Omega performed a One Winged Angel and then pinned Uno to eliminate him at 12:30. Silver was isolated heading into a break with The Elite having a 3-2 advantage. [C]

Omega performed a German suplex on Silver, who rolled to the floor. Cutler brought the basketball hoop over. Omega held the all out, then Nick took the ball and failed to dunk it, but he hit the Indytaker on the way down. Silver was hit with a BTE Trigger by the Bucks and was then pinned by Matt and eliminated from the match at 19:05.

Page was the last man standing for his team and took a triple superkick from Omega and the Bucks. Omega covered Page for a near fall. Omega and Matt held Page over the ropes and then Nick performed a 450 splash and covered him for another near fall.

Omega went or a V-Trigger, but Page avoided it. Omega suplexed Page, who landed on his feet and then clotheslined Omega to ringside. Page sent the Bucks to ringside and then performed a moonsault onto all three opponents. Nick came up holding his left thigh.

Page hit a double Buckshot Lariat on both Bucks. Page pinned Matt to eliminate him at 24:00. Omega tried and failed to hit Page with two title belts. Page performed the Deadeye on Omega for a near fall. Page set up for his finisher, but Nick held his leg. Page broke free and went for the Buckshot Lariat. Omega ducked it. Omega hit Page with a belt and covered him for a near fall. Omega hit a pair of V-Triggers and followed up with the One Winged Angel before pinning Page to win the match.

The Elite defeated Hangman Page and Dark Order in 25:35 in an elimination match when Kenny Omega and Nick Jackson were the survivors.

Powell’s POV: Pure chaos. Those who want tag rules to be enforced will surely hate it, while those who enjoy the freestyle approach will love it. I’m more of a traditionalist, but I do enjoy a good free for all spot fest. They too far over the top for my taste with the lack of rule enforcement and some of the big moves that Page kicked out of. Obviously, they wanted to make Page look good in defeat and they did accomplish that.

Backstage, Alex Marvez stood with Pac and said he was supposed to interview the Death Triangle, but they weren’t there. Pac said an anonymous individual cancelled Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix’s car. Andrade El Idolo and Chavo Guerrero Jr. showed up. Chavo spoke about sending a limo for Penta and Fenix, and then Andrade spoke about having style…

Taz stood on a Team Taz podium and introduced Ricky Starks for the FTW Title celebration. A jazz band played “When The Saints Go Marching In” at ringside as Starks and Hook made their entrance. Starks entered the ring and was given a bouquet of flowers. He said he loved the band and Powerhouse Hobbs would have loved it too if he had been there, but he was out recruiting. Starks cut a promo about getting rid of Brian Cage.

Brian Cage made his entrance and clotheslined a band member and knocked another one down. Cage picked up a bass drum and slammed it over a band member’s head. Cage entered the ring with a trombone and snapped it over his leg. Starks threw the bouquet of flowers at Cage and then ran to the stage with Hook…

A Hiroshi Tanahashi video aired. He said the IWGP U.S. Heavyweight Championship has a certain charm to it. He said he’s won a lot of titles during his career, but he’s never held the IWGP U.S. Title. Tanahashi said he would challenge the winner of tonight’s title match and take the title…

Powell’s POV: Kenta was cool, but this Tanahashi was known as the longtime ace of NJPW for a reason. This is the type of big crossover moment that AEW and NJPW fans have been waiting for.

2. Santana and Ortiz (w/Konnan) vs. “FTR” Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood (w/Tully Blanchard). The other Pinnacle members walked onto the stage and applauded as FTR headed to the ring. Harwood performed a spinebuster on Ortiz for a near fall heading into a PIP break. [C]