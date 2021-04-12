WWE Smackdown on Fox viewership for Friday’s WrestleMania 37 go-home edition

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 2.250 million viewers for Fox, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The overnight number that came out Saturday morning was 2.08 million viewers. Today’s final number is up from the previous episode’s 2.137 million final viewership total.

Powell’s POV: Smackdown delivered a .61 in the adults 18-49 demographic, which was up from the .57 rating drawn the previous week. Smackdown finished second in the demo compared to other Friday network shows, and second in Friday’s men 18-49 demo.