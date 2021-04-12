What's happening...

WWE Smackdown on Fox viewership for Friday’s WrestleMania 37 go-home edition

April 12, 2021

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

Subscribe: Search "Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App
Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 2.250 million viewers for Fox, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The overnight number that came out Saturday morning was 2.08 million viewers. Today’s final number is up from the previous episode’s 2.137 million final viewership total.

Powell’s POV: Smackdown delivered a .61 in the adults 18-49 demographic, which was up from the .57 rating drawn the previous week. Smackdown finished second in the demo compared to other Friday network shows, and second in Friday’s men 18-49 demo.

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.