MLW Fusion preview: Two title matches set for Wednesday

April 12, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for Wednesday’s Major League Wrestling Fusion television show.

-Alex Hammerstone vs. Mil Muertes for the MLW National Openweight Championship.

-Richard Holliday vs. Gino Medina for the Caribbean Championship.

Powell’s POV: MLW aired a classic edition of MLW Underground last week. MLW Fusion returns this week and streams Wednesdays on Fubo Sports, Pluto TV, and the MLW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. The show is replayed Saturdays on beIN Sports at 9CT/10ET. My written reviews are available on Wednesday while the show streams, and Dot Net Members have access to my same night audio reviews.

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


