ROH notes on the next ROHStrong podcast guest, this week’s ROH TV, Silas Young and Josh Woods hosting a live stream show

CategoriesROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following notes are from Kevin Eck’s blog on ROH website. Read the full blog at ROHWrestling.com.

-Maria Manic will be the guest on Monday’s ROHStrong podcast hosted by Eck.

-Silas Young and Josh Woods are co-hosting “2 Guys, 1 Show” on Facebook Live. They will be doing a Q&A during the live stream on Saturday at 8CT/9ET at ROH Facebook Page.

-This week’s ROH Wrestling television show spotlights Dalton Castle.

Powell’s POV: The blog also includes notes on Caprice Coleman, Vincent, and Brian Johnson. Plus, Eck lists some of the topics that he and Manic will discuss during the podcast that will be released on Monday.



