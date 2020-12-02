NXT TV preview: One match announced for tonight’s WarGames go-home show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following match is advertised for tonight’s edition of the NXT television show.

-Raquel Gonzalez vs. Shotzi Blackheart for the WarGames advantage.

Powell's POV: It's strange that NXT hasn't announced more matches yet considering this is the Takeover go-home show and it will compete with Wednesday's AEW Dynamite featuring the big Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega match for the AEW Championship.