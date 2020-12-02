ROH World Championship match set for Final Battle

CategoriesNEWS TICKER ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Ring of Honor announced Rush vs. Brody King for the ROH World Championship for the Final Battle pay-per-view. The event will be held Friday, December 18 on pay-per-view and will also be available to HonorClub subscribers. Read the official announcement at ROHWrestling.com.

Powell’s POV: King beat Shane Taylor in a match that aired on the latest ROH television show to set himself up with the title shot. ROH previously announced Jay Briscoe vs. EC3 for Final Battle, and Mark Briscoe stated on television that he still intends to go after the ROH Tag Titles at the pay-per-view with a different partner. ROH announced that every championship is scheduled to be defended at Final Battle, though they acknowledged the possibility that plans could change due to the pandemic.