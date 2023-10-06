ROH on HonorClub results (10/5): Robinson’s review of Komander, Gravity, and Metalik vs. Angelico and Serpentico, and Gringo Loco, Scorpio Sky vs. Fred Rosser, Sotoshi Kojima vs. Tony Nese, Billie Starkz vs. Trish Adora

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Sam Robinson, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@altaine)

Ring of Honor on HonorClub (Episode 32)

Taped September 30, 2023 in Seattle, Washington at Climate Pledge Arena

Streamed October 5, 2023 on HonorClub

Ian Riccaboni and Caprice Coleman were on commentary, and Bobby Cruze was the ring announcer…

*Unless otherwise noted, all matches started and ended with the Code of Honor handshake.

We started right off with a Eddie Kingston interview after his match at WrestleDream. He said he tried to do it Japanese style and that he respects Shibata. He said he wants some catering, and enjoyed the fact that he was still “double champ”

1. Athena (w/Billie Starkz) vs. Leyla Hirsch for the ROH Women’s Championship. Hirsch ran Athena into the steps early in the match. The women jockeyed for a suplex on the top of the steps and Athena got the best of it and dumped Hirsch to the floor face first. Athena rolled into the ring and made the ref count the count out, Hirsch rolled in at 9 only to get met with an Athena onslaught. Hirsch hit a tip up into a sleeper, into an abdominal stretch. Athena hip tossed Hirsch off. Hirsch got a rollup for a two count and Athena answered with a huge right hand.

Later, Athena went up top but Hirsch cut her off and snagged an attempt at a cross arm breaker on the mat. Hirsch worked into a triangle choke attempt, but Athena picked her up for a sit-out powerbomb that got Athena a two count. The women threw forearms in the center of the ring before Athena locked in a crossface. Hirsch rolled through and got a two count. Hirsch locked in the crossarm breaker but Athena used her boot to scrape Hirsch’s face to get out. Hirsch went to the top, but Athena cut her off. Hirsch hit a cartwheel German superplex. Hirsch went for a moonsault, but Athena superkicked her face and then hit a lay out lungblower for the pinfall.

Athena defeated Leyla Hirsch by pinfall to retain the ROH Women’s Championship.

After the match Athena set up to make Hirsch kiss the belt, but Starkz tried to talk Athena out of it with puppy dog eyes. Athena dropped Hirsch and then she and Starkz walked away…

Maria Kanellis-Bennett was at the top of the stage and smirked at Athena as she walked by and then was seen mouthing the words “I told you” and “You’re not ready”…

Robinson’s Ruminations: Why did this match start the show instead of being the main event? I guess it’s to make sure this really good match had a crowd in attendance for it. This was 14-ish minutes of solid action that didn’t slow down ever. Very good stuff. Happy to see that the Maria slow burn is continuing.

Backstage Lexi asked Christopher Daniels and Rocky Romero about their upcoming match tonight. Rocky said an old match of theirs got him a foot in the door at ROH. Daniels hyped up Rocky’s accolades and said that a win could put him in championship contention. Rocky said he’ll bring the spice, and Daniels said he knows about spicy too (Curry Man joke).

2. Josh Woods (w/Mark Sterling) vs. Tyler Payne. No televised entrance for Payne. Woods gave Payne a free headlock but slid right out and toyed with Payne. Woods gave Payne a free foot, but then picked him right up in a gut wrench and threw him across the ring. Payne used some speed to hit a couple kicks but he got trapped in the ropes and tossed across the ring with a German suplex. Woods hit the “Tilt-a-Woods”, his ugly corner suplex move for the pinfall.

Josh Woods defeated Tyler Payne by pinfall.

Robinson’s Ruminations: Squash match, nothing to see here. Woods needs to do more than squashes at this point, but I guess there really isn’t a Pure division to compete in.

3. Christopher Daniels vs. Rocky Romero. The men traded some early chain wrestling before Rocky hit a flying head scissors that sent CD outside. Rocky followed him out with a dive and sashayed into the camera. Back in the ring Rocky wound up for a move but CD stepped out of the way and hit an exploder suplex. Daniels hit a vertical suplex in the middle for a two count nearfall.

Daniels applied chinlock, but Rocky fought out only to be put back down with a backbreaker. Daniels hit another backbreaker for a two count. Rocky hit a desperation tornado DDT and a series of clotheslines. Rocky hit a middle rope dropkick for a two count. Rocky went up top and Daniels cut him off. Daniels hit an ugly looking top rope Frankensteiner for a two count. Daniels tried for angel’s wings but Rocky back dropped him. Rocky hit the rewind kick and Shurnoi for the three count.

Rocky Romero defeated Christopher Daniels by pinfall.

Robinson’s Ruminations: Two veterans having a match. Nothing special, nothing terrible, just a TV match. Those two could have that same match in ten years and it would be just as good.

Backstage Lexi was interviewing a moaning groaning Dalton Castle. Castle said his heart was racing and he couldn’t even put together an outfit, as he was wearing a blank white shirt. Castle said he needs to find a way to be on screen more. Lexi said she didn’t know what that was.

Robinson’s Ruminations: Is Castle having a crisis of character? Will he be changing in some way? Interesting.

4. Scorpio Sky vs. Fred Rosser. Then men traded arm work before Rosser snagged a headlock. Sky slipped out and got a trip and locked in a headlock of his own. Sky tried a monkey flip but got turned around and dropped on the mat. Rosser worked over Sky in the corner with strikes including big hip attacks. A running hip attack got Rosser a pair of two counts on Sky. Sky hit a couple of big strikes including a clothesline. Sky hit Sky High for a two count. Rosser hit a rolling forearm and suplexed Sky onto the apron, and he slid back in the ring to get a two count. Rosser tried a suplex but Sky rolled him up in an inside package for a two count. Sky hit the TKO for the pinfall.

Scorpio Sky defeated Fred Rosser by pinfall.

Robinson’s Ruminations: I can’t believe that’s the wrestler formerly known as Darren Young. He’s a completely different man. The Dojo system really changes people. I liked what I saw of Rosser here, lots of aggression in his offense. Sky can always go and this match was a fun TV match.

5. Lady Frost, Charlette Renegade, and Robyn Renegade vs. Sky Blue, Willow Nightingale and Kiera Hogan. The match started with Willow and Frost trading forearms before Willow hit a big scoop slam and crossbody for a two count. Hogan and Blue hit stereo kicks for a two count. The renegades snuck around and took Hogan and Willow off the apron and then the heels made quick tags in their corner working over Blue.

The Renegades hit a double suplex for a two count. Frost hit a fisherman’s suplex that tossed Blue across the ring. The heels chopped Blue in the corner. Blue escaped another double suplex attempt and tagged in Hogan who hit dropkicks and hip attacks on the Renegades. A corner basement dropkick got Hogan a two count on a Renegade. The match broke down with everyone hitting a big move on each other. The Renegades ran into each other and Willow hit her Doctor Bomb to get the pinfall.

Willow Nightingale, Sky Blue and Kiera Hogan defeated Lady Frost, Charlette Renegade, and Robyn Renegade by pinfall.

Robinson’s Ruminations: A fine TV match.

Lexi was backstage with The Infantry and Trish Adora and asked about their matches tonight. They said their ready to get back winning and that they’re used to winning wars. “Have no fear, the Infantry is here, copy that”…

7. Ethan Page vs. Invictus Khash No televised entrance for Khash. Khash used the code of honor to snatch an arm, but Page just slammed him for his trouble. Khash pulled the hair to get a dropdown. Page fired right back with some punches and a shoulder block. Page hit a running brainbuster. Khash fought back with some left jabs but got clocked by a roundhouse kick. Page went for Edge but Khash fought out and hit a rolling forearm that sent Page down. Khash got dumped to ringside and Page hit a jumping shoulder block off the apron. Back in the ring Page hit his slingshot cutter “The Headshot” for the pinfall.

Ethan Page defeated Invictus Khash by pinfall.

Robinson’s Ruminations: Squash match. Page is on a streak of beating jobbers. Hopefully someone brings that up.

Backstage Lexi asked Sterling about Nese’s match against Kojima, but he talked about obesity rates and Nese held up bread and said carbs are the enemy. Sterling said they were going to wage war on bread.

8. “TMDK” Mikey Nicholls and Shane Haste (w/ Bad Dude Tito) vs. “The Infantry” Sean Dean and Carlie Bravo (w/Trish Adora). The crowd is noticeably empty at this point. Trish didn’t come to the ring. Bravo hit a flying elbow early and The Infantry hit some tandem offense to get a two count. Nicholls got a trip from the outside and bounced Dean’s face off the apron. TMDK hit some tandem offense for a two count of their own. TNDK hit a double suplex for a two count.

Dean fought out and made the hot tag to Bravo who came in with elbow strikes and big punches. Bravo hit a rope hung scissor kick on Nicholls. Bravo hit his Sister Abigail style DDT on Haste for a two count. Bravo went up top but Haste cut him off. TMDK hit a tower of doom superplex on Bravo but Dean made the save on the nearfall. Nicholls hit a big spinebuster on Bravo and then TMDK hit a tag team finisher on Bravo for the pinfall.

“TMDK” Mikey Nicholls and Shane Haste defeated “The Infantry” Sean Dean and Carlie Bravo.

Robinson’s Ruminations: A losing streak for the Infantry? I guess the tag division can only be so big when the belts are trapped by the MJF/Adam Cole angle.

Backstage, Lexi interviewed Ethan Page. Lexi said that Eddie Kingston has noticed Page’s winning streak. Page asked Kingston to pay attention to him. Page said he’s looking for his fifth win next week…

Tony Nese and Mark Sterling made their entrance for their heel mic work. Nese said the crowd needs to lay off the carbs and asked the crowd who loves bread. Satoshi Kojima’s music hit. This was just an attempt to get the crowd to chant bread for Kojima. Kojima said he loves bread and then Nese stomped on the bread he’s been carrying around…

9. Tony Nese (w/Mark Sterling) vs. Sotoshi Kojima. Kojima hit a shoulder block and flexed his pecs. Sterling made the trip from the outside, and Kojima fell outside so Sterling could get his cheap shots in. Back in the ring Nese stomped Kojima a few times and got a two count. Nese put Kojima in the tree of woe and hit his crunch kicks. Nese hit a dropkick and got a two count. Nese locked in the body scissors but Kojima got the rope break.

Kojima lit up Nese with chops in the corner. Kojima hit a running forearm and went up top and hit a diving elbow for a two count. Kojima hit a DDT. Nese hit a throat punch and his macho man hotshot. Nese came back in with an outside-in triangle moonsault for a two count. Kojima hit a cutter and signaled for his lariat. Sterling got up on the apron for the distraction and Nese got a kick in, but ran right into the lariat of Kojima for the pinfall.

Satoshi Kojima defeated Tony Nese by pinfall.

Kojima celebrated by stuffing bread into Nese’s mouth…

Robinson’s Ruminations: Man, they are really pumping in sound to this show now and it’s really noticeable. Lots of noise and a half empty crowd that is sitting on their hands. Bread Club vs. The Personal Trainer was probably why Kojima was brought over, ugh.

More Minion Training! Coach Athena made Lexi and Billie run stairs and do squats. Athena said she listens to others. Lexi said Athena is great while Athena stomped some poor sap in the background. Billie said Lexi is amazing, Lexi said Billie is terrible. Lexi passed, Billie still sucks. Billie’s punishment was that she had to knock on Tony Khan’s door and say she was Willow and that she’s a big loser. Not as fun as last time, but it was still cute.

10. Billie Starkz (w/Athena) vs. Trish Adora. Trish hit some quick arm wringers before Billie rolled out to check in with Athena. Athena yelled at Billie to get back in there. Billie ran Trish’s head into the turnbuckle. Billie hit a vertical suplex for a nearfall and Billie threw a tantrum. Billie hit a roundhouse kick but Trish hit a deadlift German with a bridge for a two count. Trish hit some hip attacks in the corner. Billie came back with a forearm. Athena told Billie to go up top and she tried a senton but Trish got the knees up. Starks rolled Trish up for a two count. Billie hit that double underhook facebuster of hers and then locked in a crossface for the submission win.

Billie Starkz defeated Trish Adora by submission.

Robinson’s Ruminations: The story and the the slow burn continues. I’m still loving every bit of it.

11. Lee Johnson vs. Darius Martin. The men traded head scissors and leg sweeps before Johnson got a two count on Martin. Johnson hit a seated dropkick. Martin came back with a running dropkick of his own. Lots of reversals until Johnson hit a back suplex for a two count. Johnson hit a running dropkick for a one count. Shane Taylor and Lee Moriarty were shown watching this match backstage. Martin slipped out of an ankle pick attempt and hit a back suplex of his own. Martin his a faceplant and got a two count. Johnson hit a deadlift german suplex and a Blue Thunder Bomb for a two count. Martin hit a vertical suplex and a top rope frog splash for a three count.

Darius Martin defeated Lee Johnson by pinfall.

Robinson’s Ruminations: They turned off the piped in crowd noise because it was quiet early in this match, but the crowd got into it a little bit down the stretch. Lots of good back and forth, plenty of reversals. Great technical knowledge on display here, but none of it meant anything to the crowd.

12. “The Workhorsemen” Anthony Henry and JD Drake vs. “The Iron Savages Bronson and Boulder (w/Jacked Jameson) vs. Shane Taylor and Lee Moriarty vs. Cole Karter and Griff Garrison (w/ Maria) in a Four Corner Survival tag match. Henry and Moriarty traded some chain wrestling and reversals. Karter got tagged in and ate a knee lift from Henry. Garrison dropped off the apron and didn’t take a tag from Karter. Bronson got tagged in and Workehorsemen worked over Bronson. Karter tagged in to get chopped, Garrison got tagged in to get bealed across the ring. A DDT from Drake got Henry a two count on Garrison. Moriarty tagged in and Karter pulled Garrison out of the ring to save him and they argued.

Taylor tagged in and worked over Henry with his pull up uranage and big splash for a two count. Karter tagged in again and he and Garrison hit a dropkick combo to get a two count. Garrison hit a big boot on Henry for a two count. Henry slid out and tagged in Drake who clotheslined both Karter and Garrison. Drake got the better of Garrison and Taylor. Boulder tagged in and hit a DDT Samoan Drop combo. Bronson hit an assisted flip dive to the outside on everyone. Karter got rolled into Boulder, but Maria stole the Sauce and threatened to throw it. Johnson stole the Sauce back and Karter dropkicked Boulder out. Taylor slid in and hit a huge right hand on Karter for the pinfall.

Shane Taylor and Lee Moriarty defeated “The Workhorsemen” Anthony Henry and JD Drake, “The Iron Savages Bronson and Boulder, and Cole Karter and Griff Garrison in a Four Corner Survival tag match by pinfall.

Robinson’s Ruminations: Fun chaos.

13. Gringo Loco and “SAP” Angelico and Serpentico vs. Komander, Gravity and Metalik (w/Alex Aberhantes). Komander came out wearing the AAA Cruiserweight Championship belt. Metalik hit a rope walking head scissors on Loco. Loco and Metalik traded lucha reversals and then tagged out to Komander and Angelico. Komander slid out from everything Angelico tried and hit a head scissors of his own. Gravity tagged in and hit a slam and got a two count. Serpentico tagged in and hit a huracanrana on Gravity. Gravity hit a standing spaceman splash for a two count. Gravity and Serpentico traded chops in the middle and then traded punches, and then it broke down with all six men in the ring fighting.

Gravity got blasted by all three heels with seated dropkicks and Serpentico got a two count for it. The heels hit a top rope flying powerbomb that got broken up on the cover. Komander tagged in but the heels cut him off and worked him over too. Serpentico ate the post and went to ringside and then Komander did a man stepping huracanrana. Metalik hit some head scissors and all three heels were at ringside. Two of the faces hit flip dives, but Komander went up to walk the ropes and Gringo Loco caught him with a top rope Spanish Fly and then he hit a flip dive on the outside too. Loco went up top and missed a moonsault. Komander did a springboard top rope destroyer. Komander did a rope walking shooting star press to get the pinfall.

Komander, Gravity, and Metalik defeated Gringo Loco, Angelico, and Serpentico.

Robinson’s Ruminations: A fun lucha match. I’d say if you’ve seen one you’ve seen them all, but these guys are always breaking out something new and it’s always incredible. A rope walking shooting star? Insane.

The overall show was fine enough, but there weren’t really any developments and Athena was the only champion who received more than a little camera time. We got one quick promo from Eddie Kingston and I love a post match, sweaty breathless interview as much as the next guy, but I’m still wanting for more. I will have more to say about this episode in my weekly ROH on HonorClub audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).