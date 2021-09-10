ROH Notes: Three wrestlers unable to work Death Before Dishonor due to injuries, Lee Moriarty’s status after signing with AEW, this week’s ROH Wrestling television lineup, ROHStrong Podcast guest

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following notes are from Kevin Eck’s blog on ROH website. Read the full blog at ROHWrestling.com.

-Jay Lethal, Tracy Williams, and Rhett Titus will miss Sunday’s ROH Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view due to injuries. ROH Pure Champion Jonathan Gresham suffered a fractured cheekbone and eye socket during a recent match, but he will face Josh Woods for the championship on Sunday.

-Lee Moriarty will work Sunday’s pay-per-view despite signing with AEW earlier this week.

-This weekend’s edition of the ROH Wrestling television show includes Dragon Lee and Kenny King vs. Chris Dickinson and Homicide for the ROH Tag Titles, Bandido and Rey Horus vs. Jay Briscoe and Mark Briscoe, and Josh Woods vs. Will Ferrara in a Pure Rules match.

-MCW Pro Wrestling co-owner Dan McDevitt will be Kevin Eck’s guest on Monday’s ROHStrong podcast.

Powell’s POV: Eck’s blog also includes notes on the ROH Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view along with some of Eck’s match result predictions, an MCW wrestler who was left out of the ROH Women’s Championship tournament, the possibility of the first female wrestler in Shane Taylor Promotions, and more.