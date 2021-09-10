What's happening...

Impact Wrestling TV opposite the NFL kickoff game

September 10, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Thursday’s Impact Wrestling television show produced 111,000 viewers for AXS-TV, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was down from last week’s 126,000 viewers.

Powell’s POV: Impact finished with a .03 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from last week’s .04 rating. The show finished 125th in Thursdays cable ratings in that demo. Meanwhile, the overnight rating for the NFL kickoff game was 26 million for NBC. All things considered, Impact held up nicely against the strong competition.

