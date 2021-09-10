Powell’s Impact Wrestling Hit List: Eddie Edwards vs. Moose, Karl Anderson vs. Rich Swann in a Bunkhouse Brawl, Chris Bey vs. David Finlay, Rosemary vs. Tasha Steelz, Steve Maclin vs. Petey Williams

CategoriesJASON POWELL MUST-READ LIST VIEWPOINTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling Hits

Moose vs. Eddie Edwards: A decent main event with an overly protective finish. W Morrissey saved Moose from being pinned, and then Moose speared Edwards and pinned him after he got caught up with Morrissey. I can’t say I’m surprised by the protection, but it did feel like a lot of wheel spinning. Still, it was a well worked match and the post match angle effectively set up next week’s main event.

Rosemary vs. Tasha Steelz: A solid match with a surprising outcome. I thought they might use this match to establish Steelz as a singles force now that tag partner Kiera Hogan left the company or to give Steelz the win to set up Steelz and Savannah Evans as threats to the Knockouts Tag Champions. I suppose they accomplished what they needed to with Steelz and Evans stealing the belts.

David Finlay vs. Chris Bey: A quality match. I liked the finish with Juice Robinson preventing Bey from stealing the pin by knocking his feet off the ropes while he was covering Finlay. The post match angle with Hikuleo joining Bey in attacking Finlay and Robinson was mostly good. I could have done without Hikuleo having to stand there while Robinson did his slow jabs, but the heels got some heat by the time it was all said and done.

Impact Wrestling Misses

Rich Swann vs. Karl Anderson in a Bunkhouse Brawl: You had to turn your brain off for this one. It was essentially a No DQ match and yet Swann had no plan to counter Doc Gallows being at ringside. And then Anderson felt the need to shield the referee to prevent him from seeing Gallows interfering at the end of the match even though he couldn’t have disqualified him. It wasn’t all bad. I like that Swann didn’t do his usual dancing entrance and instead leaned into the tense tone of the match. It was also a good brawl with both guys working hard.

Steve Maclin vs. Petey Williams: I continue to enjoy Maclin because he’s reinvented himself. Meanwhile, I continue to despise the Rosebud Reject routine that bombed twice in WWE. For some reason, the Impact creative seems to have convinced themselves that the third time is the charm. It’s not. No Way Jose is a talented guy who needs something new.