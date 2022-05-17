What's happening...

05/17 Moore’s NXT 2.0 audio review: Tony D’Angelo vs. Santos Escobar, Cameron Grimes and Solo Sikoa vs. Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams, Viking Raiders vs. Creed Brothers, Wes Lee vs. Nathan Frazer, plus Tatum Paxley vs. Lash Legend and Roxanne Perez vs. Kiana James in Breakout Tournament matches

May 17, 2022

CategoriesUncategorized

Subscribe: Search "Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App
Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

John Moore reviews the latest NXT 2.0 television show: Tony D’Angelo vs. Santos Escobar, Cameron Grimes and Solo Sikoa vs. Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams, The Viking Raiders vs. The Creed Brothers, Wes Lee vs. Nathan Frazer, plus Tatum Paxley vs. Lash Legend and Roxanne Perez vs. Kiana James in NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament matches (36:02)…

Click here for the May 17 NXT 2.0 audio review. 

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.

 

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.