05/17 Moore’s NXT 2.0 audio review: Tony D’Angelo vs. Santos Escobar, Cameron Grimes and Solo Sikoa vs. Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams, Viking Raiders vs. Creed Brothers, Wes Lee vs. Nathan Frazer, plus Tatum Paxley vs. Lash Legend and Roxanne Perez vs. Kiana James in Breakout Tournament matches

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

John Moore reviews the latest NXT 2.0 television show: Tony D’Angelo vs. Santos Escobar, Cameron Grimes and Solo Sikoa vs. Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams, The Viking Raiders vs. The Creed Brothers, Wes Lee vs. Nathan Frazer, plus Tatum Paxley vs. Lash Legend and Roxanne Perez vs. Kiana James in NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament matches (36:02)…

Click here for the May 17 NXT 2.0 audio review.

