WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: The lineup for tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown on Fox television show.
-Sasha Banks and Carmella contract signing for WWE TLC.
-Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn vs. Big E in a non-title match.
-Montez Ford vs. Dolph Ziggler.
Smackdown be live from Tampa, Florida at Tropicana Field.
