WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: The lineup for tonight’s show

December 11, 2020

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown on Fox television show.

-Sasha Banks and Carmella contract signing for WWE TLC.

-Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn vs. Big E in a non-title match.

-Montez Ford vs. Dolph Ziggler.

Powell’s POV: Smackdown be live from Tampa, Florida at Tropicana Field. Join Jake Barnett for his live review of Smackdown at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members.

