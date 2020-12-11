Four wrestlers pulled from ROH Final Battle due to pre-travel COVID-19 testing protocols

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Ring of Honor announced that EC3, Kenny King, Bandido, and Flamita have been pulled from the Final Battle pay-per-view lineup. ROH cited the Maryland State Athletic Commission’s “stringent COVID-19 protocols” and noted that all four men are doing well and resting at home. Read the official announcement at ROHWrestling.com.

Powell’s POV: Obviously, safety comes first, but it’s a real shame for the wrestlers and the company. EC3 was scheduled to face Jay Briscoe, while Bandito and Flamita were scheduled to defend the ROH Six-Man Tag Titles at Final Battle. ROH announced that the lineup changes to Final Battle will be announced during the free hour one special in the hour leading up to the actual pay-per-view event.