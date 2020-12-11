“Zeus” Tiny Lister Jr. dead at age 62

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Actor Tommy “Tiny” Lister Jr. was found dead in his home on Thursday at age 62. Lister’s manager told TMZ.com that Lister was experiencing Covid-19 symptoms.

Powell’s POV: Lister starred as Zeus in the “No Holds Barred” movie. WWE turned movie character into a WWE character by booking him in the main event of SumerSlam ’89 and other events. Lister had a successful acting career, including the role of Deebo in the “Friday” movie.