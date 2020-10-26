WWE Raw preview: Survivor Series qualifiers, A Moment of Bliss, Hell in a Cell fallout, and more

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and segments for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-Drew McIntyre opens Raw

-WWE Champion Randy Orton on A Moment of Bliss

-Jeff Hardy vs. AJ Styles in a Survivor Series qualifier

-Keith Lee vs. Elias in a Survivor Series qualifier

-Matt Riddle vs. Sheamus in a Survivor Series qualifier

Powell’s POV: The winners of the Survivor Series qualifiers will be on Team Raw at next month’s pay-per-view. WWE hasn’t shared any additional details regarding Survivor Series, but it appears that it will be brand vs. brand and possibly vs. brand (NXT) again this year. Raw is live tonight from Orlando, Florida at Amway Center. Join me for my live review at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members have access to my same night audio review after each episode.



