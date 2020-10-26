10/26 ProWrestling.net Live: Jason Powell and Jonny Fairplay take calls coming out of WWE Hell in a Cell and Impact Wrestling Bound For Glory

CategoriesFree Dot Net Podcasts MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet) guest co-host Jonny Fairplay (@jonnyfairplay)

ProWrestling.net Live featured Jason Powell and Survivor Hall of Famer Jonny Fairplay taking listener calls coming out of the WWE Hell in a Cell and Impact Wrestling Bound For Glory events. ProWrestling.net Live airs the day after WWE pay-per-view events at PWAudio.net. The show returns November 23, the day after WWE Survivor Series…

Click here for the October 26 ProWrestling.net Live.

