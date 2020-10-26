10/26 WWE Raw Results: Powell’s live review of new WWE Champion Randy Orton on A Moment of Bliss, Jeff Hardy vs. AJ Styles, Keith Lee vs. Elias, and Matt Riddle vs. Sheamus in qualifiers for Team Raw at Survivor Series

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw (Episode 1,431)

Live from Orlando, Florida at Amway Center

Aired October 26, 2020 on USA Network

[Hour One] Raw opened with recap of Randy Orton beating Drew McIntyre to win the WWE Championship at Hell in a Cell… The new Raw opening aired… Tom Phillips, Byron Saxton, and Samoa Joe were on commentary…

Drew McIntyre made his entrance dressed in regular clothing. McIntyre vowed that he would be WWE Champion again. He said that when he gets knocked down, he gets up twice as strong. McIntyre said that if Randy Orton knew what was going on his his head then they would be scared.

The Miz’s entrance theme interrupted McIntyre. Miz and John Morrison headed to the ring. Miz had the Money in the Bank briefcase and called for everyone to give McIntyre and encore. McIntyre suggested that Miz choose his next words very carefully and threatened to drop him where he stood.

Miz said McIntyre beating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania was very impressive, almost as impressive as being a two time Mr. Money in the Bank. Miz said McIntyre wouldn’t have to worry about challenging Orton any longer because he has the MITB contract. Miz and Morrison noted that Miz successfully cashed in on Orton once before and the match took place in Orlando.

Miz noted that Orton will be on A Moment of Bliss later in the show. He also said he could have cashed in on McIntyre if McIntyre were still WWE Champion. Morrison cracked that he hopes it doesn’t take another 19 years for McIntyre to get a shot at the title. McIntyre delivered Glasgow Kiss headbutts to both men.

McIntyre roughed up McIntyre and set up for a DDT, but Miz clipped his knee from behind, which allowed Morrison to escape the ring. Miz and Morrison ran to the stage while McIntyre stomped on Morrison’s sunglasses in the ring. McIntyre said it would be a bad night for Miz and Morrison…

The broadcast team spoke at their desk. Phillips said Survivor Series is the one night of the year when Raw and Smackdown wrestlers compete head-to-head. They ran through the qualifying matches for the men’s Team Raw.

AJ Styles and “his enormous new associate” made their entrance. Phillips hyped Styles in the Survivor Series qualifier for after the break… [C]

Powell’s POV: Styles name was listed on the onscreen graphic, but they did not list Jordan Omogbehin’s name this time around. The most notable aspect of Phillips talking about Survivor Series is that there was no mention of NXT’s involvement this year. Meanwhile, it looks like tonight will be a bounce back night for McIntyre at the expense of Miz and Morrison.

Drew McIntyre vs. The Miz was announced for later in the show…

Styles stood in the ring with “his enormous new associate” behind him while footage aired of Styles beating Matt Riddle last week. Styles boasted that he was 2-0 since being drafted to Raw and has dominated everyone who has been in the ring with him. Styles said it was the return of the Phenomenal Era.

Styles questioned why he was in a qualifying match. He said he’s proven himself in WWE and around the world. He questioned if he had to prove himself to Adam Pearce or “the jokers in the back.” Styles said he should be the captain of Team Raw. Styles said his associate doesn’t like to be looked at or talked to. “That is a warning” Styles said. He turned his focus to Jeff Hardy briefly, then Hardy made his entrance for the match…

1. AJ Styles (w/”His Enormous Associate”) vs. Jeff Hardy in a Team Raw qualifier for Survivor Series. Footage aired from Hardy’s disqualification loss to Elias at Hell in a Cell. With Styles at ringside, Hardy went for an early dive off the apron, but the associate caught him. [C]