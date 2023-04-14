What's happening...

WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: The lineup for tonight’s Fox show

April 14, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-Shinsuke Nakamura returns

-LA Knight vs. Xavier Woods

-Matt Riddle comes for The Bloodline

Powell’s POV: Smackdown will be live from Lincoln, Nebraska at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Join me for our weekly live review of Smackdown as the show airs Friday on Fox at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio review will available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

