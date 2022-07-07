Pat McAfee signs multi-year WWE contract extension

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following press release to announce that Pat McAfee has signed a multi-year contract extension.

STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE® (NYSE: WWE) today announced that Pat McAfee has signed a multiyear extension with WWE.

Since April 2021, McAfee has served as an analyst, alongside Michael Cole, for Friday Night SmackDown at 8 pm ET live each week on FOX.

The new pact will see McAfee entertaining the WWE Universe for years to come.

Earlier this year, McAfee delighted fans and lit up social media with a WrestleMania debut for the ages at AT&T Stadium in Dallas when battling Theory, Mr. McMahon, and even getting stunned by Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Powell’s POV: Without knowing the terms of the deal, it’s a great move to keep massively popular online personality in the fold. McAfee brings enthusiasm and energy as a color commentator, and he’s proven to be good in the ring during his special appearances. McAfee has a successful career outside WWE and is in demand for NFL broadcast opportunities, so the fact that he chose to re-sign speaks to his passion for the industry.