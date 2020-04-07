WWE Raw viewership for the night after WrestleMania 36

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 2.01 million viewers, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. Viewership was up from the 1.924 million average from last week.

Powell’s POV: The first hour of Raw averaged 2.311 million viewers. Hour two drew 2.063 million viewers. The final hour of the show averaged 1.925 million viewers. The three hours of Raw finished first, fourth, and sixth in Monday’s cable ratings. The April 8, 2019 edition of Raw delivered 2.924 million viewers.



