WWE first quarter financial report release date

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE announced that it will report its 2020 first quarter financial report on Thursday, April 23.

Powell’s POV: Vince McMahon hosts a conference call in conjunction with the quarterly reports. It should be very interesting to hear what he has to say about the state of the company during the pandemic.



