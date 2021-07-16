7/15 Impact Wrestling TV Results: Moore’s review of the Slammiversary go-home show featuring Ace Austin, Madman Fulton, Rohit Raju, and Mahabali Shera vs. Josh Alexander, Chris Bey, Trey Miguel, and Petey Williams, Willie Mack vs. Fallah Bahh vs. Doc Gallows vs. Joe Doering in a four-way, Havok vs. Tasha Steelz

CategoriesImpact TV Reviews MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

Impact Wrestling TV

Taped in Nashville, Tennessee at Skyway Studios

Aired July 15, 2021 on AXS TV

Highlights from last week’s Impact Wrestling show aired…

Josh Mathews and D’Lo Brown were on commentary with Dave Penzer as the ring announcer…

1. Kaleb Konley and Tenille Dashwood vs. Rachael Ellering and Jordynne Grace in an intergender tag team match. Grace dominated early on with a series of Back Suplexes. Ellering and Dashwood tagged in. Ellering hit Dashwood with a corner forearm and body slam for a two count. Kaleb dragged Tenille to ringside. Grace and Ellering tossed their opponents back in the ring. Grace and Ellering hit their opponents with stereo spinebuters. Josh Mathews announced that Matt Striker will return to commentary this weekend at Slammiversary.

Kaleb distracted Ellering, which allowed Dashwood to drag Ellering to the mat. Dashwood got a two count on Ellering. Dashwood dominated Ellering for a stretch of the match. Kaleb tagged in. Ellering went for a rollup, but ended up pulling down Kaleb’s pants. Ellering went for the tag, but Dashwood pulled Grace off the apron. Kaleb got a two count after slamming Ellering to the mat. Dashwood tagged in and hit Ellering with a strike for a two count. Kaleb tagged in and ran right into a turnbuckle after Ellering dodged.

Grace tagged in and rallied against Kaleb. Kaleb went high risk but Grace pulled Kaleb down and hit him with a sitout power bomb. Ellering hit Kaleb with a corner meteora and uppercut. Grace hit Kaleb with a Vader bomb. Ellering tagged in and got a two count. Kaleb managed to whip Grace and Ellering into each other. Kaleb hit Grace with a superkick. Ellering hit Kaleb with a Sling blade. Dashwood hit Ellering with a Spotlight Kick. Grace planted Dashwood with a Spinebuster to leave everyone lying.

Ellerign held the ropes open so Grace could hit hit Kaleb with a suicide dive. Kaleb rolled up Grace with a small package for a two count. Kaleb hit Grace with a nice reverse power slam for a two count. Grace took down Kaleb with a headbutt. Grace then hit Kaleb with an assisted Bossman Slam for the victory.

Jordynne Grace and Rachael Ellering defeated Kaleb Konley and Tenille Dashwood via pinfall in 7:56.

Josh Mathews noted that it looked like Grace and Ellering were on the same page…

John’s Thoughts: Surprisingly solid for an intergender match, where intergender matches can be a bit clunky at times. It’s been a while since I’ve seen Kaleb work a serious style, and while he did do some comedy here, he had really solid in-ring sequences to the point where I wouldn’t mind him getting another run as a wrestler down the road as opposed to the manager role he’s playing now.

A video package aired to hype up Saturday’s Kenny Omega vs. Sami Callihan match, which included thoughts from Sami Callihan. Callihan said he doesn’t care how Dave Meltzer rates Omega’s matches because Callihan loves pro wrestling and is in these matches for the love of pro wrestling. Callihan noted that Don Callis has consistently targeted Callihan solely throughout Omega’s run in Impact Wrestling and that’s because Callis knows that Sami is the biggest threat to Omega due to Sami’s unpredictability. Callihan said when you disrespect the business he loves, you have a date with the death machine…

John’s Thoughts: Solid babyface promo from Sami, and the promo we needed from him heading into Slammiversary. He didn’t really do much to make it seem like he’s going to win the title on Saturday, but he really needed to speak from a babyface standpoint because of how malicious of a heel he’s been over the years. I think if you take away all the goofy bells and whistles like his teleporting, Sami has the potential to be a Jon Moxley type of babyface (and the two have similarities, given they used to be a close tag team before both got signed to WWE. I always thought that it was interesting that the OVE and Shield promos led by Callihan and Moxley were really similar in delivery).

A hype video aired to hype up Deonna Purrazzo’s match against a mystery opponent on Saturday…

Deonna Purrazzo sat across a table from Scott D’Amore for her contract signing for the match against a mystery opponent at Slammiversary. D’Amore asked if they should wait for Deonna’s legal representation before signing the contract. Deonna noted that she was briefed before the signing. Deonna noted that she was at a complete disadvantage in her upcoming match at Slammiversary due to not being able to prepare for her opponent. D’Amore went into his usual condescending and sarcastic tone in bringing up that the contract was just there to cover loose ends like the winner’s bonus pay and rematch clause. Deonna called out D’Amore for sounding disrespectful (sadly, he does this to all the big heels).

Deonna noted that she’s a two time Knockouts champion who took the division up from shambles. Deonna listed all the wrestlers she beat as champion and said she’s also the Knockout of the year. D’Amore kept nodding off at Deonna’s rant and looking annoyed. Deonna noted that people don’t even know where Taya Valkyire is (who’s currently in NXT as Franky Monet). Deonna said there’s no knockouts left. Deonna angerily signed the contract. D’Amore said he’s sorry and agrees that things can sometimes be a “hot mess” (Chelsea Green) but Slammiversary is going to be “Iconic” (IIconics). D’Amore said things might get “Hardcore Country” (Mickie James) in Nashville. Deonna asked Scott if there’s no way he’ll tell her who it is. D’Amore said “No way Jose…” (No Way Jose). Tommy Dreamer showed up and jokingly brought up that Impact hasn’t signed No Way Jose. Dreamer wished Deonna luck…

John’s Thoughts: I feel like D’Amore needs to sell more to big heels sometimes, but it was kinda cute here how he jokingly threw in all those Slammiversary teases in nonchalant fashion. I also like it every time they give Deonna mic time as Deonna seems to be back in heel-badass ass kicker mode. Dominant and Alpha Deonna is where the money in the Knockouts Division is at.

Josh Mathews and D’Lo Brown checked in from their commentary set. The commentary team ran though upcoming segments on the show as well as the advertised Slammiversary card…

Entrances for the next match took place. Josh Mathews plugged Don West’s gofundme to help fund his fight against Lymphoma (prayers out to Don and hoping he fights through this)…

1. Tasha Steelz (w/Kiera Hogan) vs. Jessika Havok (w/Rosemary). Tasha tried to back away at ringside, but she backed right into Rosemary. Tasha backed into the ring out of fear and backed into Havok, who gave Tasha a chokebomb into the buckle. Havok dominated Tasha. Havok gave Tasha a corner splash. The show cut to commercial break.[c]

Havok ran into the buckle which allowed Tasha to hit Havok with a running neckbreaker. Tasha gloated by twerking. Tasha dominated Havok for a stretch with methodical offense. After dominating for a stretch, Steelz only got a one count on Havok. Havok made the comeback with a backbreaker and lariat combo. Havok hit Tasha in the corner with a hip attack. Tasha fended Havok back with headbutts. Havok hit Tasha with a Belly to Belly suplex for a two count. Tasha went for a crossbody, but Havok caught Tasha midair and hit Tasha with a Tombstone Piledriver for the win.

Havok defeated Tasha Steelz via pinfall in 6:20.

John’s Thoughts: Standard singles win by the challengers which might lead to a loss for the Havok and Rosemary team at Slammiversary (there’s a chance for them to win, but I don’t see a reason to take the titles off Tasha and Kiera just yet). I do think both teams are being built solidly this time. Fire N’Flava have been looking very dominant as a tag team, winning cleanly as heels when they do compete in tags. Rosemary and Havok have also been kept away from parity booking too, unlike Jessika Havok’s last team of Havok and Hazard who just kept losing every week to Tasha and Kiera, even in singles matches.

This week’s Impact Plus Flashback Match of the Week was Kenny King vs. Chris Sabin vs. Suicide in an Ultimate X Match for the X Division Championship. Chris Sabin ended up winning…

A video package aired to spotlight W. Morrissey’s recent run of dominance in Impact Wrestling…

Josh Mathews hyped up Willie Mack vs. Doc Gallows vs. Joe Doering vs. Fallah Bahh for later in the show…[c]

Kimber Lee was pacing in the hallway, presumably waiting for James Mitchell to turn Susan into Su Yung. Susan exited the room and told Kimber Lee that “everything went according to plan”. Lee was confused and wondered where James Mitchell went? Susan said that James had trouble summoning Su Yung and you could say “his time has come”. Lee asked Susan if she knew who Su Yung was. Susan said she knew all along. Susan aggressively dragged Kimber Lee by the hair into the random room. Susan did a laugh and then went in the room with Kimber…

John’s Thoughts: Well, she’s doing some Su mannerisms? Are they going with a Su-Susan Hybrid? I kinda hope not because Susan was a dud while Su Yung was money. Heck? I’d settle for a Su-Susie Hybrid over a Su-Susan one!

Steve Maclin made his entrance. His opponent was some jobber that looked like he may or may not be Johnny Swinger’s illegitimate love child…

3. Steve Maclin vs. Kal Herro. Maclin hit Herro with a German Suplex. Maclin dominated the match. Maclin put Herro in a Tree of Woe and called Herro an “80’s Jackass”. Maclin slammed Herro to the mat and had the visual pinfall, but he decided to break his own pin. Maclin grabbed Heero by the chin and was roasting him like a drill sargent. Kal recovered and hit Maclin with a crossbody, which Maclin impressively no sold and returned the favor with an inside-out lariat. Maclin hit Herro with rapid elbows. Maclin finished off Herro with his modified Drill Claw for the win.

Steve Maclin defeated Kal Herro via pinfall in 2:27.

Maclin took the mic and talked about all the things he went through. He said the worst thing you can give him is time to prepare and wait. Maclins said he came to Impact prepared, but he’s done waiting.

John’s Thoughts: Yo! This Steve Maclin guy continues to shine in all the right ways and it’s so shocking that he was bland and generic as hell when he was teamed up with Wesley Blake and Gunner. He was more impressive here than in his last matches and I really liked how he would cut promos on his opponent in the ring. His post match promo was simple, sweet, and impressive as well. Maclin has probably moved past Jake Something now in terms of guys I want to see as a future world champion? Not to mention, this guy is polished AF due to having that NXT training under his belt.

Havok was backstage hanging out with the Decay Trio. Rosemary tried to convince Havok to join Decay. James Mitchell showed up to apparently induct Havok into Decay (Wait? I don’t think Black Taurus got a formal induction?). Mitchell joked about barely escaping the most wicked women he’s ever encountered in life. Mitchell walked away with Decay…[c]

An ad aired for Slammiversary…

Entrances for the next match took place…

4. Rohit Raju, Mahabali Shera, “Inevitable” Ace Austin, and Madman Fulton vs. Petey Williams, Trey Miguel, Chris Bey, and Impact X Division Champion Josh Alexander. Petey and Rohit started off the match with running the ropes. Rohit caught Petey with some Muay Thai. Petey came back with a signature Russian Legsweep. Austin and Alexander tagged in. Both men traded counters. Alexander managed to take down Ace with a Big Boot for a two count.

Trey tagged in and worked on Ace with clinch knee. Trey hit Ace with a jawbreaker and dropkick. Ace missed a disaster kick, but seamlessly tagged in Fulton who slammed Trey to the mat. Fulton gave Trey snake eyes and a big boot for a two count. Shera tagged in leading to the heels using quick tags to isolate Trey. Trey took out all three opponents with kicks and brought in Bey for the hot tag. Bey cleaned house. Fulton managed to take down Bey with a tilt a whirl power slam.

The wrestlers ended up taking each other out in turn with their signature/finishing moves. Bey ended up eeking out a win with a small package on Shera.

Bey, Alexander, Miguel, and Williams defeated Shera, Fulton, Austin, and Raju via pinfall in 6:26.

Shera tried to put the boots to Bey after the match, but Alexander and Williams helped him and put the boots to Shera. Bey took a chair away from Austin and started to hit all the heels with it. Bey high fived Williams and Alexander after the match. Bey ended up whacking Trey and Alexander with a chair too before bailing. D’Lo noted that Chris Bey chose to be on “Team Bey”…

John’s Thoughts: Standard preview for a PPV match, but what has me most intrigued is that Impact is putting all the focus on Chris Bey for some reason? Is he in for a big push? Is he going to be the one that ultimately wins? Maybe? I would actually keep the belt on Alexander and have him have a strong run as Impact’s home-team singles champ. I also would have booked this to be Ace Austin vs. Josh Alexander in a singles feud, but Impact felt the need to stuff everyone on the show in one match.

The TNA stalker cam caught Brian Myers and Sam Beale trying to hire Hernandez to take out Jake Something. Hernandez said he wasn’t interested because he was making full time money at Swinger’s Palace. Myers ran across a open door at Skyway and asked whoever was in it to have his back…[c]

Brian Myers and Sam Beale made his entrance. Myers asked Jake Something to come out to talk with him. Jake Something and “Always Ready” Matt Cardona made their entrance. Myers said it wasn’t fair that Something came out two on one right now. Myers agreed to calm down and he said he’s willing to admit that Something is a professional. Myers said that while Something is professional, that doesn’t make him a star. Myers pointed out Something’s trunks as being pretty generic. Myers said Something needs to groom his dirty beard and get rid of his grey hairs. Myers said the only thing that fits Something is the name Something because “just Something” is all Something is ever going to be.

John’s Thoughts: Well… Myers does have a point there! In regards to Something being a pretty degrading name.

A brawl ensued involving all four men. Something and Beale took each other off the top rope. Matt Cardona ended up planting Myers with an Unprettier (Chelsea Green’s finisher). Cardona hit Myers with a forearm in the corner. Myers was about to hit Cardona with a Broski Boot, but Tenille Dashwood showed up to give Myers a low blow. Dashwood and Myers put the boots to Cardona while Kaleb took pictures. Myers and Dashwood posed for Kaleb’s pictures…[c]

John’s Thoughts: Well? It looks like they’re trying something different yet again with Tenille Dashwood. I’m not the most excited for this pairing, Dashwood and Myers, but I’m not going to write it off. There’s a chance for it to work and I think the key is to have Dashwood remain silent while Myers handles the bulk of the talking. Dashwood is sadly a charisma vaccum when she gets on the microphone.

Matt “Zack Ryder” Cardona was cutting a promo talking about how angry he was at Brian Myers for being the same son of a bitch that Myers was 18 years ago (yet for some reason, Cardona was wearing a hat advertising his and Myers’s action figure podcast?). Cardona said he’s not here for Brian and not here to relive his past (I mean? But He’s still kinda Zack Ryder). Cardona said he hasn’t even talked to Dashwood in years.

Scott D’Amore showed up and said that what Brian did wasn’t professional and he sees that Cardona has a problem with Tenille now too. D’Amore asked Cardona to find a female tag partner to team with him against Myers and Dashwood. Myers agreed. D’Amore said that Saturday is going to be a “Hot Mess”…

John’s Thoughts: D’Amore is really laying it on thick with the Laurel Van Ness teases. If Jake Something and Sam Beale were also involved, I would have thought that Ruby Riott/Heidi Lovelace would have showed up given that (I think) Something and Riott have been a longtime couple.

A hype package aired for the Moose vs. Sabin match with Moose giving his thoughts…

5. Moose vs. Hernandez. Hernandez dominated Moose early on with whips and power moves. Once the action got back in the ring, Moose quickly picked up the win after a spear.

Moose defeated Hernandez via pinfall in 1:14.

Moose brought a chair in the ring and tried to pilmanize Hernandez ankle. Chris Sabin ran out for the save. Sabin gave Moose a few Dragon Screws. Moose tried to pilmanize Moose’s ankle, but Moose rolled to ringside. The Motor City Machine Guns theme played to end the segment as Josh Mathews reminded viewers that Sabin is a former World Champ…

A Sami Callihan vs. Kenny Omega hype package aired with Don Callis talking down about Sami. Omega also gave a few words in regards to Sami attacking him last week…

Josh Mathews and D’Lo Brown checked in from their commentary set. They ran through the final Slammiversary card…

6. Joe Doering (w/Eric Young, Deaner, Rhino) vs. Doc Gallows (w/Karl Anderson) vs. Willie Mack (w/Rich Swann) vs. Fallah Bahh (w/TJP). Doering and Gallows got in each others’ face to start with a standoff between the giants of the match. Bahh and Mack got involved a a brawl ensued. Mack and Bahh two sweet’d after dumping Doering and Gallows out. Bahh and Mack traded chest chops and forearms out of fighting spirit. Mack and Bahh ended in a stalemate with Doering and Gallows running through them.

TJP was waving around a broom for some reason. Bahh took down Gallows in the corner and hit him with a hip attack. Anderson said Bahh has a stupid gross butt. Doering dumped Bahh to ringside. Gallows took down Mack with a big boot. Gallows worked on Mack with a headlock and raining elbows. Mack ended up avoiding an elbow from Gallows. Gallows tried to headbutt Bahh, but Gallows hurt his own head on Bahh’s head. All four men brawled at ringside.

Gallows and Doering traded strikes in the center of the ring. Gallows and Doering took each other out with a shoulder tackle. Doering dodged Gallows and caused Gallows to forearm the ringpost. Bahh ended up catching Mack midair with a Samoan Drop. Doering ducked a Bahh lariat and gave Bahh a crossbody. Doering gave Bahh a shortarm lariat for the win.

Joe Doering defeated Fallah Bahh, Willie Mack, and Doc Gallows via pinfall in 8:25.

Joe Doering held up the title belt to close the show…

A Slammiversary teaser video aired…

John’s Thoughts: While the match was slow paced, it was refreshing in this day and age to see a well worked big man match with some really good big man workers like Joe Doering and Doc Gallows. I thought those two in particular did a great job slowing down the pace, yet telling a story in the ring. I would hope that Violent By Design retains the championship on Saturday, but I wonder if they shoehorned the Good Brothers in this match to move the titles over to them.

This was a solid go-home show that did the things you would usually see from a PPV pre-show. The additional content was a handful of “preview” matches which I thought delivered pretty well. I also thought the video package where Sami Callihan cut a promo did a decent job making him a babyface heading into his world title match against Omega.