WWE Money in the Bank lineup: Title match set for the Kickoff Show, all MITB ladder match entrants announced

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Money in the Bank pay-per-view that will be held on Sunday in Fort Worth, Texas at Dickies Arena.

-Roman Reigns vs. Edge for the WWE Universal Championship.

-Bobby Lashley vs. Kofi Kingston for the WWE Championship.

-Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair for the Raw Women’s Championship.

-Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match (Entrants: Alexa Bliss, Nikki Cross, Asuka, Naomi, Zelina Vega, Liv Morgan, Natalya, Tamina)

-Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match (Entrants: Riddle, Ricochet, John Morrison, Drew McIntyre, Big E, Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins, Shinsuke Nakamura)

-AJ Styles and Omos vs. “The Viking Raiders” Erik and Ivar for the Raw Tag Titles.

-(Kickoff Show) Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio vs. Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso for the Smackdown Tag Titles.

Powell’s POV: WWE added Tamina to the women’s MITB ladder match and announced the Kickoff Show match since our last update. Join me for live coverage of Money in the Bank on Sunday night beginning with the one-hour Kickoff Show at 6CT/7ET. The main card begins at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear an exclusive audio review co-hosted by Jake Barnett and I on Sunday night, and the Pro Wrestling Boom Live audio show co-hosted by Jonny Fairplay and I will return on Monday, July 19 at 3CT/4ET at PWAudio.net.