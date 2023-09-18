WWE Raw preview: One match no longer listed for tonight’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-Drew McIntyre vs. Jey Uso

-Cody Rhodes vs. Dominik Mysterio

-Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Ricochet

Powell’s POV: The “New Day” Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods vs. “The Viking Raiders” Erik and Ivar in a best of three falls match that was previously advertised is no longer listed on the WWE website, nor is it being pushed on social media for tonight’s show. Raw will be held in Salt Lake City, Utah at Delta Center. Join me for my live review as the show airs Mondays at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) have exclusive access to my weekly same night Raw audio reviews.