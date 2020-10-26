What's happening...

WWE Smackdown on FS1 viewership: The final number for the Hell in a Cell go-home show

October 26, 2020

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 881,000 million viewers for Fox, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number is down from the previous week’s episode on Fox, which delivered 2.124 million final viewership total.

Powell’s POV: The last time Smackdown aired on FS1 was on October 25, 2019 when the show was also moved due to the World Series. That episode delivered 888,000 viewers, which is the better comparison for Friday’s numbers. Smackdown is scheduled to return to Fox this week.


