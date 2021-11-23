11/23 NXT 2.0 results: Moore’s review of Carmelo Hayes vs. Johnny Gargano vs. Pete Dunne for the NXT North American Title, Tommaso Ciampa vs. Grayson Waller in a non-title match, Mandy Rose vs. Cora Jade in a non-title match, Kayden Carter and Kacy Catanzaro vs. Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NXT TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

NXT 2.0 TV

Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Aired live November 23, 2021 on USA Network

[Hour One] The show started off with Grayson Waller heeling it up and cutting a promo in the center of the ring. Waller called out the fans for turning on him and compared it to the fans turning it on John Cena. Waller talked about people booing people with a lot of social medial following like John Cena or The Rock. Waller also talked about the crowd booing Roman Reigns and how he’s the biggest star in WWE now. Waller said he’s going to follow that path. Tommaso Ciampa’s entrance cut off Waller’s promo…

Vic Joseph, Wade Barrett, and Beth Phoenix were on commentary. Beth noted that she knew Tommaso Ciampa since she and her were in OVW 20 years ago…

1. NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa vs. Grayson Waller in a non-title match. Ciampa got Waller in the corner and stomped a mudhole in him. Ciampa also gave Waller face wash knees. Waller tripped up Ciampa when Ciampa went for the 10 punches in the corner and followed up with a neckbreaker. Waller got a few strikes in, but Ciampa came back with a back elbow. Waller recovered and gave Ciampa some kidney punches. Ciampa tried to get a comeback rolling, but Waller gave Ciampa a spinebuster.

Waller went for a People’s elbow, with a crossover, but Ciampa recovered and dumped Waller to Ringside with a lariat. Wade Barrett got out of the way, which allowed Ciampa to chuck Waller into the announce seat. The show cut to picture-in-picture.[c]

Waller worked on Ciampa with methodical strikes. Ciampa came back with a whip and shoulder tackle. Ciampa caught a diving Waller with a high knee. Ciampa hit Waller with a ripcord DDT. Waller reversed a Fairy Tale Ending with a few Jackknife rollups for a few two counts. Ciampa came back with a Kamigoye. Waller came back with a Sky High for a two count on Ciampa. Ciampa hit Waller with a rising palm strike to stagger him. Ciampa hit Waller with an Air Raid Crash. Waller kicked out at two.

Ciampa gave Waller a few chops. Waller reversed a Fairy Tale Ending into cravate knees. Waller hit Ciampa with an Argentine rolling drop. Waller hit Ciampa with an elbow drop for a two count. Waller hit Ciampa with a Tope Con Hilo. Ciampa tangled Waller in the ropes and hit him with Willow’s Bell.

Tommaso Ciampa defeated Grayson Waller via pinfall in 13:29 in a non-title match.

John’s Thoughts: Great stuff and more like an NXT 1.0 match with plenty of time given to develop. Ciampa doesn’t have bad matches and Waller has put on really strong in-ring performances against every opponent he’s been against. I think he’s also doing a solid job as the “enemy of the indies” guy for now, invoking hating on the indies for cheap heat. His whole social media junkie character also works better as a heel than a face and so far he’s looking good in that role. He kinda reminds me of Miz a bit with the indie and reality background, but at the same time Waller seems to have a better in-ring floor than Miz did when Miz came into WWE developmental (Miz had indie experience too, but Waller seems to be further along than when Miz first came in WWE). One other thing I like about Waller is his unique basketball-like high flying moves.

McKenzie Mitchell interviewed LA Knight about Waller’s match. Knight talked about how he could have cost Waller the match, but Waller did a good job doing that by himself. Knight said Waller sucks and that is a fact of live. Joe Gacy showed up and said that Knight’s words are destructive. Knight said he’s close to attacking Gacy now. Gacy said his safe space in the ring is always open. Knight said it sounded a bit of creepy. He said in the ring there will be no microaggressions but maybe ruthless aggression. Knight said Gacy will get his ass stomped and that is not an insult, that is just a fact of life, yeah. Knight left and Gacy said Knight should leave the aggression in the locker room…

Highlights from last week’s “Poker Showdown” aired…[c]

The unseen interviewer tried to interview Toxic Attraction. They brushed him off. Dakota Kai joined them, acting creepy. Toxic Attraction and Kai passed by a bunch of destroyed stuff. After they left, it was revealed that Kay Lee Ray was randomly destroying things with a baseball batt…

Cameron Grimes made his entrance looking less cheerful than he usually is. He of course had shorter hair due to Duke Hudson cutting it off. Grimes talked about growing up in a small town in North Carolina where there are people who told him he wasn’t good enough. Grimes said he showed them he was good enough. He said it didn’t matter how many times he had to scramble for change, just to eat, because he showed people that Cameron Grimes holds it down. He talked about striking it rich in this industry. He said through that he kept the hair and beard to remind him of his humble beginnings, to remind himself of a time he had nothing.

Grimes said Hudson took that away from him by humiliating him and embarrassing him. He said where Duke messed up is he made Grimes angry. He said he’s done talking and he wants Duke Hudson to come to the ring. Duke Hudson appeared in the big screen. He was in the middle of a haircut. Hudson joked about Grimes getting a free haircut in addition to getting some money from Hudson. Hudson said he made Grimes look less like a troll. Grimes told Hudson to be a man and come out to the ring. Hudson refused and said “sorry, not sorry”. Grimes said that all Hudson proved to the crowd is that he’s gutless and nutless. Grimes then challenged Hudson to go all-in in a Hair vs. Hair match at the NXT Wargames PPV. Hudson accepted and showed that he had Grimes’s hair trimmings in a zip loc bag…

Vic Joseph, Wade Barrett, and Beth Phoenix checked in from the commentary table….

Pete Dunne cut a promo backstage to hype up potentially winning the North American Championship…[c]

John’s Thoughts: Best promo in Cameron Grimes/Trevor Lee’s career so far (at least in the last 6 years of me reviewing his segments). Nothing ground shattering, but he showed that he does have it in him to cut a serious promo that doesn’t involve him yuk-ing it up. Duke Hudson was solid as the douchebag too. The only thing out of place is the random ass “poker guy that sucks at poker” gimmick that he currently has. This promo segment sold me on their PPV match and the match got bumped up another level with the Luchas De Apuestas stipulation being added to it. I’m hoping they

McKenzie Mitchell asked Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta about an update on Dexter Lumis. Hartwell noted that Lumis will be out for one month with a hand injury. Hartwell said what makes it worse is that Lumis value’s his hand because he’s an artist. Persia Pirotta offered to wrestle the next tag team match by herself again so Hartwell can cool down backstage. Hartwell said she’s ok to wrestle this week. Hartwell said she’s going to win the match in dedication to her injured husband. McKenzie noted that it was going to be Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta vs. Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter after the break…[c]

A vignette aired to introduce Tiffany Stratton. She’s playing the role of a rich girl debutante….

John’s Thoughts: Very interesting and a potentially promising gimmick. Also reminds me of a combination of Taya Valkyrie and Summer Rae.

Entrances for the next match took place. Yes, Carter and Catanzaro are ravers now…

2. Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta vs. Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter. Carter and Katanzaro worked on Hartwell with quick tags and tandem offense. Carter backdropped Catanzaro on Hartwell for a two count. Pirotta tagged in and lawn darted Catanzaaro into the top buckle. Hartwell gave Catanzaro a lariat after Catanzaro took a backbreaker from Pirotta. Wade Barrett joked about Hartwell’s kayfabe brother Dexter Lumis stealing Vince McMahon’s egg.

Pirotta tossed Catanzaro into the corner. Hartwell tagged in and continued to dominate, but she also was constantly distracted by her wedding ring finger. Carter tagged in and the ravers slammed hartwell to the mat and hit a double team dive to give Carter the win over Hartwell.

Kayden Carter and Kacy Catanzaro defeated Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta via pinfall in 3:31.

Hartwell continued to be distracted by her wedding ring finger.

A Santos Escobar vignette aired which led to Santos Escobar making his entrance with Legado Del Fantasma…[c]

John’s Thoughts: Good storytelling here to protect the Hartwell and Pirotta duo by having Hartwell’s mind stuck worried about her husband (though her overselling her wedding finger was a bit extra and over-melodramatic).

Andre Chase was giving a tour of the WWE PC to his students. Chase ran into Cameron Grimes and talked down to Grimes. Grimes told Chase to go to hell. Grimes walked off…

Already in the ring is NXT’s designated enhancement wrestler, Malik Blade…

3. Santos Escobar (w/Joaquin Wilde, Raul Mendoza, Elektra Lopez) vs. Malik Blade. Blade managed to take down Escobar with a dropkick. Escobar came back with Muay Thai roundhouses and a PK to the back of Blade. Escobar wouldn’t let up with the strikes. Blade got a two count of a sunset flip. Escobar came back with more Muay Thai strikes and an Exploder Suplex. Escobar hit Blade with a meteora and Phantom Driver for the win.

Santos Escobar defeated Malik Blade via pinfall in 2:29.

Elektra Lopez took the mic and said that Legado offered Xyon Quinn the offer of a lifetime and he said no. She said they never needed him anyway. She said Legado is stronger thane ever with their leader back. Kyle O’Reilly and Von Wagner made their entrance to say they want the tag titles, just like Legado do. Von Wagner cut a promo, sounded like a robot, and noted that his foot was on the rope in their last match.

Marcel Barthel and Fabien Aichner showed up on the balcony perch. Barthel mocked the crowd for not knowing a 2nd language. Barthel said everyone on the floor are acting like children. Barthel said that neither one of the teams on the floor will be able to topple the standard barers of the division. Aichner proposed the two teams on the ground to wrestle each other for a chance at Imperium at the War Games PPV.

Raquel Gonzalez, Io Shirai, and Zoey Stark were bickering backstage due to their past history. Cora Jade cut in and mocked the pro wrestling trope of “can they coexist”. Jade said what they have to do is find a forth member for the war games team. Jade said she was off to the ring to kick Toxic Attraction ass…[c]

John’s Thoughts: Good return for Escobar, who’s still in NXT for some reason. This guy is one of the best pure in-ring guys in WWE and is really good on the microphone. Why isn’t he on Smackdown (I say that, and look what happened to WWE’s coolest act in Hit Row. Maybe it’s best he’s still on NXT)? The post match stuff to set up the tag title contenders was a bit generic and pro wrestling formula. O’Reilly and Wagner still have no chemistry and Wagner still can’t talk. What was a hidden gem in that segment was Marcel Barthel cutting a better heel promo than we’ve seen from him in a while. This version of Barthel reminded me why I really liked his mic work in WxW and PROGRESS when he was the mouthpiece for WALTER.

McKenzie Mitchell interviewed Tony D’Angelo about his thoughts on the triple threat main event. D’Angelo said things like “Oh” and “forgedda bout it”. Ultimately, D’Angelo said he picks Carmelo Hayes to win…

[Hour Two] Entrances for the next match took place…

John’s Thoughts: Well… Of course they would stick Mandy’s entrance leading into the hour.

4. NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose vs. Cora Jade in a non-title match. Rose dragged Jade to the ground several times. Jade came back with some elbows. Jade got a one count off a jackknife. Jade hit Rose with a leg lariat. Rose reversed a corner knee into a spinebuster for a two count. Rsoe hit Jade with a snap suplex for a two count. Rose locked Jade in her signature body scissors hold. Jade got a two count after an inside cradle. Jade hit Rose with a huracanrana an knee in the corner.

Jade got a two count. Rose avoided a missile dropkick. Kay Lee Ray walked out to distract Mandy Rose. Ray was hitting the ring with a baseball bat. Ray destroyed a laptop to one of the crew members. Ray tossed the bat to the ring which distracted Rose enough for Jade to roll up Rose for the upset win.

Cora Jade defeated Mandy Rose via pinfall in 4:02.

The camera cut to Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams cutting a promo about Hayes potentially retaining the North American Championship…

The show cut to Joe Gacy cutting a promo about how he’s going to open the eyes of the blind. The segment ended with Harland’s hand showing up and patting Gacy on the shoulder…

John’s Thoughts: Good win for Jade and they are laying it on thick that Kay Lee Ray is the forth member of Io Shirai’s War Games team. Standard and effective stuff. NXT does need to give Mandy Rose some wins under her belt so that her losses mean more with her having more in-ring credibility. They’re doing a good job giving their other champions non-title wins, so Rose should be included in that. Cora Jade is something special. I really think her pop punk skater girl gimmick has potential to lead her to main event a wrestlemania one day. What works for her is she looks like she’s being herself (even if it isn’t herself) as opposed to trying to “play a character”. What Jade could use is a good feud against a monster heel where she can be the plucky girl next door underdog (this is the type of character I would like to also see from AEW’s Kiera Hogan, but she’s hasn’t really gotten a shot to do anything on AEW yet).