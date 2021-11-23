WWE Raw viewership for the night after Survivor Series

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.699 million viewers, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. Viewership was up from the 1.585 million average from last week. Raw delivered a .49 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from last week’s .42 rating.

Powell’s POV: The numbers were up for the post Survivor Series edition thanks in part to Vince McMahon’s golden egg cliffhanger. The reveal was a letdown and so it will be interesting to see if they maintain any of the added viewers next week. Monday Night Football delivered 10.343 million viewers for ESPN for the New York Giants vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers game, which topped the cable ratings. The first hour of Raw averaged 1.806 million viewers. Hour two drew 1.734 million viewers. The final hour of the show averaged 1.557 million viewers. The three hours of Raw finished seventh, sixth, and ninth respectively in the 18-49 demographic in Monday’s cable ratings. The November 23, 2020 edition of Raw delivered 1.808 million viewers for the night after Survivor Series.